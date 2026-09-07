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Stealth-Slayers & Drone Destroyers: Russia’s Air Defense Might on Full Display in Egypt
Stealth-Slayers & Drone Destroyers: Russia’s Air Defense Might on Full Display in Egypt
Sputnik International
The Russian company, Almaz-Antei, is showcasing its full spectrum of air defense systems at the El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt, with offerings ranging from the long-range Antey-4000 to the Tor missile system family and the Viking medium-range system.
2026-09-07T12:07+0000
2026-09-07T12:36+0000
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Key platforms on display:The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will be held in Egypt on September 8-10.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/almaz-anteys-sutting-edge-naval-weaponry-to-take-center-stage-at-fleet-2026-1124285559.html
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Stealth-Slayers & Drone Destroyers: Russia’s Air Defense Might on Full Display in Egypt

12:07 GMT 07.09.2026 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 07.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThe Almaz-Antey stand at the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition. (File)
The Almaz-Antey stand at the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
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The Russian company, Almaz-Antei, is showcasing its full spectrum of air defense systems at the El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt, with offerings ranging from the long-range Antey-4000 to the Tor missile system family and the Viking medium-range complex.
Key platforms on display:
Antey-4000 — a long-range system capable of intercepting stealth aircraft, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles
Viking — a medium-range, all-weather, highly mobile system designed to engage stealth aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles, and drones
Tor family — short-range systems that can be deployed in under three minutes and are capable of firing on the move
Taifun-PVO — a mobile air defense vehicle for direct troop protection, equipped with Azimut navigation equipment, a sighting mount for a Kord‑type machine gun, and seating for up to five personnel
Radar systems — intended for air defense and counter-battery warfare
Sova radar — detects moving ground, surface, and low-flying targets at ranges of up to 20 km, and can be integrated into security systems and broader defense complexes
The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will be held in Egypt on September 8-10.
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