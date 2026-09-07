https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/stealth-slayers--drone-destroyers-russias-air-defense-might-on-full-display-in-egypt-1124692077.html

Stealth-Slayers & Drone Destroyers: Russia’s Air Defense Might on Full Display in Egypt

Stealth-Slayers & Drone Destroyers: Russia’s Air Defense Might on Full Display in Egypt

Sputnik International

The Russian company, Almaz-Antei, is showcasing its full spectrum of air defense systems at the El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt, with offerings ranging from the long-range Antey-4000 to the Tor missile system family and the Viking medium-range system.

2026-09-07T12:07+0000

2026-09-07T12:07+0000

2026-09-07T12:36+0000

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Key platforms on display:The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will be held in Egypt on September 8-10.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/almaz-anteys-sutting-edge-naval-weaponry-to-take-center-stage-at-fleet-2026-1124285559.html

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military & intelligence, russia, almaz-antei, egypt