https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/us-placing-missiles-in-europe-to-cancel-strategic-stability-talks-prerequisites---russian-mfa-1124689285.html

US Placing Missiles in Europe to Cancel Strategic Stability Talks Prerequisites - Russian MFA

US Placing Missiles in Europe to Cancel Strategic Stability Talks Prerequisites - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

The deployment of US ground‑based US intermediate-range and shorter-range missile systems in Europe, in particular in Norway, will nullify the prerequisites for a constructive dialogue with the United States on strategic stability, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

2026-09-07T08:40+0000

2026-09-07T08:40+0000

2026-09-07T08:40+0000

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"Steps such as the deployment of US ground‑based US intermediate-range and shorter-range missile systems in Europe, which threaten Russia, will, to put it mildly, nullify the prerequisites for a constructive conversation with the United States on strategic issues," Zakharova said in a statement. Russia views the deployment of systems in Norway capable of launching medium- and short-range missiles as yet another step in a series of highly destabilizing actions by NATO, the statement read. The ministry added that favorable conditions for a substantive and productive dialogue with the United States on strategic stability had not been established now.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/russia-ready-to-discuss-security-with-us-within-strategic-stability-framework---lavrov-1123598415.html

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