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US Placing Missiles in Europe to Cancel Strategic Stability Talks Prerequisites - Russian MFA
US Placing Missiles in Europe to Cancel Strategic Stability Talks Prerequisites - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The deployment of US ground‑based US intermediate-range and shorter-range missile systems in Europe, in particular in Norway, will nullify the prerequisites for a constructive dialogue with the United States on strategic stability, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
2026-09-07T08:40+0000
2026-09-07T08:40+0000
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"Steps such as the deployment of US ground‑based US intermediate-range and shorter-range missile systems in Europe, which threaten Russia, will, to put it mildly, nullify the prerequisites for a constructive conversation with the United States on strategic issues," Zakharova said in a statement. Russia views the deployment of systems in Norway capable of launching medium- and short-range missiles as yet another step in a series of highly destabilizing actions by NATO, the statement read. The ministry added that favorable conditions for a substantive and productive dialogue with the United States on strategic stability had not been established now.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/russia-ready-to-discuss-security-with-us-within-strategic-stability-framework---lavrov-1123598415.html
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US Placing Missiles in Europe to Cancel Strategic Stability Talks Prerequisites - Russian MFA

08:40 GMT 07.09.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deployment of US ground‑based US intermediate-range and shorter-range missile systems in Europe, in particular in Norway, will nullify the prerequisites for a constructive dialogue with the United States on strategic stability, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"Steps such as the deployment of US ground‑based US intermediate-range and shorter-range missile systems in Europe, which threaten Russia, will, to put it mildly, nullify the prerequisites for a constructive conversation with the United States on strategic issues," Zakharova said in a statement.
Russia views the deployment of systems in Norway capable of launching medium- and short-range missiles as yet another step in a series of highly destabilizing actions by NATO, the statement read.
"As part of Russia’s response measures, the locations where US systems are deployed and controlled, as well as the infrastructure supporting them, are becoming the focus of special attention from Russia's strategic deterrence forces, which includes planning the combat use of the relevant strike assets in the event of an armed conflict," Zakharova said.
The ministry added that favorable conditions for a substantive and productive dialogue with the United States on strategic stability had not been established now.
The Russian flag flies over the Russian embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 1, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2026
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