Lavrov: Russia Ready for Strategic Stability Talks With US

Russia is ready to discuss security issues with the United States within the framework of strategic stability dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2026-02-06T12:03+0000

2026-02-06T12:03+0000

2026-02-06T12:56+0000

"We do not want NATO to be concerned with the security of the entire Eurasian continent ... Together with China and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, we stand for upholding the principle of indivisibility of security. We will, of course, be ready to talk about this topic with our American colleagues when their general attitude towards key aspects of what is commonly called strategic stability becomes clearer," Lavrov told a press conference after talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu. Russia is ready for dialogue after the New START Treaty expired and will wait for a response from the United States, Lavrov said. Russia is waiting for the United States to determine its position on key aspects of strategic stability, Lavrov added.Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu have an understanding of the depth of the crisis in the OSCE and have a will to overcome it, Sergey Lavrov said.The head of Russian diplomacy on Friday slammed the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as a complete failure regarding the situation in Ukraine."We observe complete stagnation or Ukrainization in all three areas of OSCE activity — military-political, economic, and humanitarian. The OSCE is completely inactive, despite the existence of special representatives responsible for the rights of national minorities, freedom of the media, and human rights. These institutions are completely ineffective, being unable to respond to the most flagrant violations of all OSCE principles," Russia's chief diplomat said.Lavrov condemned the attack on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev of the Russian Defense Ministry as a terrorist act and hit out at the Zelensky regime, saying this heinous act serves as proof that Kiev seeks to sabotage talks.Earlier in the day, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that an unidentified assailant opened fire on General Alexeyev inside a residential building in Moscow, requiring his hospitalization."This terrorist act has once again confirmed the Zelensky regime's fixation on constant provocations, which are aimed at derailing the negotiation process. The regime is ready to go to any lengths to convince its Western sponsors not to lag behind the United States in their effort to steer them off course from achieving a just settlement," the top diplomat explained.Furthermore, NATO is gearing up to intervene in Ukraine and to provide proposed security guarantees aimed at propping up the current leadership in Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.The minister quoted the NATO chief detailing a security guarantee plan, where the "coalition of the willing" would act automatically, first alone and then later with US support, while the UK and France stand ready to deploy their troops on Ukrainian soil. "In other words, everything is precisely the opposite of the collective guarantees agreed upon by us and the Ukrainians in April 2022. Back then, it was fair, but now it is security guarantees for a regime that the West wants to preserve at any cost, just so it can continue to try to bite Russia," Lavrov added.Adhering to the norms of international humanitarian law, Russia’s armed forces strike exclusively at dual-use or purely military targets in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized.Russia has been conducting its special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that "protecting people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime" is among the main objectives. According to the head of state, the ultimate aim of the operation is to completely liberate the Donbass region and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

