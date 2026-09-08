https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/brics-membership-to-boost-indonesias-trade-reach-and-tech-opportunities--official-1124695117.html
BRICS Membership to Boost Indonesia’s Trade Reach and Tech Opportunities — Official
BRICS Membership to Boost Indonesia’s Trade Reach and Tech Opportunities — Official
Sputnik International
"Indonesia views BRICS as a multilateral platform for expanding our economic relations with other member states," head of the nation's Government Communications Agency (BAKOM) Muhammad Qodari tells Sputnik.
2026-09-08T08:00+0000
2026-09-08T08:00+0000
2026-09-08T08:00+0000
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Indonesia advocates reforming global governance institutions and deepening cooperation among Global South countries, which will help strengthen the republic's strategic position on the world stage, he adds.Indonesia joined BRICS in January 2025, becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to gain full membership.
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brics, indonesia, economy, science & tech
brics, indonesia, economy, science & tech
BRICS Membership to Boost Indonesia’s Trade Reach and Tech Opportunities — Official
"Indonesia views BRICS as a multilateral platform for expanding our economic relations with other member states," head of the nation's Government Communications Agency (BAKOM) Muhammad Qodari tells Sputnik.
Indonesia advocates reforming global governance institutions and deepening cooperation among Global South countries, which will help strengthen the republic's strategic position on the world stage, he adds.
"The value of platforms such as BRICS should be determined by whether they expand practical opportunities in trade, investment, finance, technology, and cooperation among developing economies," Qodari explains.
Indonesia joined BRICS in January 2025, becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to gain full membership.