https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/brics-membership-to-boost-indonesias-trade-reach-and-tech-opportunities--official-1124695117.html

BRICS Membership to Boost Indonesia’s Trade Reach and Tech Opportunities — Official

BRICS Membership to Boost Indonesia’s Trade Reach and Tech Opportunities — Official

Sputnik International

"Indonesia views BRICS as a multilateral platform for expanding our economic relations with other member states," head of the nation's Government Communications Agency (BAKOM) Muhammad Qodari tells Sputnik.

2026-09-08T08:00+0000

2026-09-08T08:00+0000

2026-09-08T08:00+0000

world

brics

indonesia

economy

science & tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405647_0:152:3101:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_047ac9b2588e301e7e8bf64898f291e0.jpg

Indonesia advocates reforming global governance institutions and deepening cooperation among Global South countries, which will help strengthen the republic's strategic position on the world stage, he adds.Indonesia joined BRICS in January 2025, becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to gain full membership.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-suggests-strengthening-brics-cooperation-in-ai-digital-transformation-1124577842.html

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, indonesia, economy, science & tech