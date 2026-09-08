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BRICS Membership to Boost Indonesia’s Trade Reach and Tech Opportunities — Official
BRICS Membership to Boost Indonesia’s Trade Reach and Tech Opportunities — Official
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"Indonesia views BRICS as a multilateral platform for expanding our economic relations with other member states," head of the nation's Government Communications Agency (BAKOM) Muhammad Qodari tells Sputnik.
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Indonesia advocates reforming global governance institutions and deepening cooperation among Global South countries, which will help strengthen the republic's strategic position on the world stage, he adds.Indonesia joined BRICS in January 2025, becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to gain full membership.
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BRICS Membership to Boost Indonesia’s Trade Reach and Tech Opportunities — Official

08:00 GMT 08.09.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankXVII Summit BRICS
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"Indonesia views BRICS as a multilateral platform for expanding our economic relations with other member states," head of the nation's Government Communications Agency (BAKOM) Muhammad Qodari tells Sputnik.
Indonesia advocates reforming global governance institutions and deepening cooperation among Global South countries, which will help strengthen the republic's strategic position on the world stage, he adds.
"The value of platforms such as BRICS should be determined by whether they expand practical opportunities in trade, investment, finance, technology, and cooperation among developing economies," Qodari explains.
Indonesia joined BRICS in January 2025, becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to gain full membership.
XVII Summit BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
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