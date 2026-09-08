High-Tech Moscow Companies to Present Products at Innoprom.India Exhibition
© Photo : Press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government.High-Tech Companies From Moscow Will Present Their Products at the Innoprom.India Exhibition
© Photo : Press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government.
Subscribe
As part of the international industrial exhibition Innoprom.India, leading players in high-tech industrial sectors will show off their developments at Moscow's collective stand, the city's Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov said.
Liksutov added that companies at the exhibition include manufacturers of medical equipment, collaborative robots, transport digitalization solutions, LCD displays, and non-destructive testing equipment.
"On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, we are facilitating the development of trade and economic relations with India. The capital traditionally leads in trade volume among Russian regions: in the first half of 2026, it accounted for 45% of trade turnover with this country. In addition, the share of exports is growing: over the same period, supplies of Moscow machinery products increased fivefold. To expand cooperation, the Moscow delegation will take part in the Innoprom.India exhibition. Leading industrialists and residents of the Technopolis Moscow SEZ will hold negotiations with potential customers and present their developments at the collective stand," Liksutov said.
The costs of logistics for the exhibits and organizing meetings with foreign partners on the sidelines of the exhibition are covered by the Mosprom export support center.
"The city actively supports the implementation of joint investment and infrastructure projects with Indian partners. Thus, following SPIEF-2026 [St. Petersburg International Economic Forum], an agreement was signed with one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies to localize the production of medicines in the Technopolis Moscow SEZ," Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Anatoly Garbuzov said.
The participation of Moscow industrialists in the Innoprom.India exhibition is an important step in strengthening technological partnership. Moscow is open to deepening cooperation and is ready to offer foreign colleagues the best competencies in critically important industries: from microelectronics to medicine," he added.
Russia's trade representation in India also assisted in organizing the stand.
The international industrial exhibition Innoprom.India will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 11.