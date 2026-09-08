https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/high-tech-moscow-companies-to-present-products-at-innopromindia-exhibition-1124698891.html

High-Tech Moscow Companies to Present Products at Innoprom.India Exhibition

High-Tech Moscow Companies to Present Products at Innoprom.India Exhibition

Sputnik International

As part of the international industrial exhibition Innoprom.India, leading players in high-tech industrial sectors will present their developments at Moscow's collective stand, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov said.

2026-09-08T11:38+0000

2026-09-08T11:38+0000

2026-09-08T11:38+0000

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Liksutov added that companies at the exhibition include manufacturers of medical equipment, collaborative robots, transport digitalization solutions, LCD displays, and non-destructive testing equipment.The costs of logistics for the exhibits and organizing meetings with foreign partners on the sidelines of the exhibition are covered by the Mosprom export support center."The city actively supports the implementation of joint investment and infrastructure projects with Indian partners. Thus, following SPIEF-2026 [St. Petersburg International Economic Forum], an agreement was signed with one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies to localize the production of medicines in the Technopolis Moscow SEZ," Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Anatoly Garbuzov said.The participation of Moscow industrialists in the Innoprom.India exhibition is an important step in strengthening technological partnership. Moscow is open to deepening cooperation and is ready to offer foreign colleagues the best competencies in critically important industries: from microelectronics to medicine," he added.Russia's trade representation in India also assisted in organizing the stand.The international industrial exhibition Innoprom.India will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 11.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/india-hopes-to-further-strengthen-bilateral-ties-with-russia--foreign-ministry-1124584191.html

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