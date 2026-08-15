https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/india-hopes-to-further-strengthen-bilateral-ties-with-russia--foreign-ministry-1124584191.html

India Hopes to Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Russia — Foreign Ministry

India Hopes to Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Russia — Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The Indian government hopes to continue strengthening bilateral ties with Russia, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Saturday in response to the Russian Foreign Ministry's congratulations on Independence Day.

2026-08-15T18:02+0000

2026-08-15T18:02+0000

2026-08-15T18:02+0000

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Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry congratulated India on Independence Day, wishing it prosperity and new achievements. The Foreign Ministry said that Russia and India enjoy a "specially privileged strategic partnership" that continues to develop and looks to the future. On August 15, India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, the day the country regained sovereignty after nearly two centuries of British colonial rule.

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