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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/india-hopes-to-further-strengthen-bilateral-ties-with-russia--foreign-ministry-1124584191.html
India Hopes to Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Russia — Foreign Ministry
India Hopes to Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Russia — Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The Indian government hopes to continue strengthening bilateral ties with Russia, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Saturday in response to the Russian Foreign Ministry's congratulations on Independence Day.
2026-08-15T18:02+0000
2026-08-15T18:02+0000
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Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry congratulated India on Independence Day, wishing it prosperity and new achievements. The Foreign Ministry said that Russia and India enjoy a "specially privileged strategic partnership" that continues to develop and looks to the future. On August 15, India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, the day the country regained sovereignty after nearly two centuries of British colonial rule.
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India Hopes to Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Russia — Foreign Ministry

18:02 GMT 15.08.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovRussian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at a news-conference after their meeting in New Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at a news-conference after their meeting in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Indian government hopes to continue strengthening bilateral ties with Russia, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Saturday in response to the Russian Foreign Ministry's congratulations on Independence Day.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry congratulated India on Independence Day, wishing it prosperity and new achievements. The Foreign Ministry said that Russia and India enjoy a "specially privileged strategic partnership" that continues to develop and looks to the future.
"Thank you, Russian Foreign Ministry, for the warm wishes. We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral ties," Jaiswal said on X.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
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Putin Congratulates India's Prime Minister, President on Independence Day
06:30 GMT
On August 15, India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, the day the country regained sovereignty after nearly two centuries of British colonial rule.
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