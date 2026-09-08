Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Holds Special Online Briefing With Indian Media

Moderated by Olga Dycheva, Sputnik’s chief representative in India, the briefing focused on pressing questions from leading Indian journalists. The discussion covered key issues on the global agenda and the future of Russia-India relations ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in the country.
The 18th BRICS Summit will convene leaders of BRICS member and partner countries on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosting. The summit theme is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability."
India, which assumed the BRICS rotating presidency on January 1, 2026, will hand over the chairmanship to China at the conclusion of the summit . Over 350 high-level meetings and engagements have been held across more than 25 Indian cities throughout the year in preparation for the event.