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Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Holds Special Online Briefing With Indian Media
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Holds Special Online Briefing With Indian Media
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressing questions from leading Indian media outlets during a special online briefing organized by Sputnik India.
2026-09-08T07:55+0000
2026-09-08T09:45+0000
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новый онлайн для белой редактуры, russia, india, new delhi, dmitry peskov, kremlin, media
новый онлайн для белой редактуры, russia, india, new delhi, dmitry peskov, kremlin, media
Peskov - Sputnik International

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Holds Special Online Briefing With Indian Media

07:55 GMT 08.09.2026 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 08.09.2026)
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is addressing questions from leading Indian media outlets during a special online briefing organized by Sputnik India.
Moderated by Olga Dycheva, Sputnik’s chief representative in India, the briefing focused on pressing questions from leading Indian journalists. The discussion covered key issues on the global agenda and the future of Russia-India relations ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in the country.
VIDEO: Special Briefing With Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in New Delhi
The 18th BRICS Summit will convene leaders of BRICS member and partner countries on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosting. The summit theme is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability."
India, which assumed the BRICS rotating presidency on January 1, 2026, will hand over the chairmanship to China at the conclusion of the summit . Over 350 high-level meetings and engagements have been held across more than 25 Indian cities throughout the year in preparation for the event.
Table of contents
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09:46 GMT 08.09.2026
Russia Confident of Its Victory in Conflict in Ukraine, Victory Very Close
Russia is confident of its victory in the conflict in Ukraine, and the victory is very close, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
"Yes, we are confident, and we are sure that the victory is very near. We are very confident in our military potential, in our military, well, in our military actions, they are going on very successful, very successful," he said.
The conflict in Ukraine could have ended a long time ago, Peskov added.
09:45 GMT 08.09.2026
Volume of Energy Supplies From Russia to India Sets Record Every Month
he volume of energy supplies from Russia to India sets record every month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
"I do not want to give you any figures due to understandable reasons. But every month we have a new record," he said.
09:34 GMT 08.09.2026
Russia Not Supporting Idea of Privatization in Space
Russia does not support the idea of privatization in space, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump posted a map of the US state of New Mexico renamed as New America, writing that he liked the idea. He also shared a photo of the Moon against the backdrop of Earth with the caption "The Moon is ours."
"I don't think that we can support the idea of privatization and space. It should be free of that," Peskov said.
Space should remain an area for multilateral cooperation and not confrontation, Peskov said.
09:21 GMT 08.09.2026
BRICS Was Not Created Against Anyone
Russia denies claims that BRICS was created against anyone, and the association is working for the benefit of its member countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
"BRICS is against no one. BRICS is for participating countries for their national interests," Peskov said.
09:18 GMT 08.09.2026
Russia Supports Free Passage Through Strait of Hormuz
Russia supports ensuring free passage of merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
He added Russia welcomed the involvement of countries willing to contribute to regional security and said it hopes parties will return to agreements as tensions in the strait remain high.

"The situation, unfortunately, and the atmosphere in the Strait of Hormuz is still very tense, and every day brings new turbulence. This is definitely not doing well for global economy. So we stand for a free Strait of Hormuz, with a free passage for trade vessels, for tankers, oil carriers, we consider it very important," Peskov said.

09:18 GMT 08.09.2026
AI to Be on Agenda of BRICS Summit — Peskov
© Sputnik
09:14 GMT 08.09.2026
US Actions Pushed Russia Toward National Currencies
The US decision to restrict Russia’s use of the dollar as a reserve currency led Moscow to switch to settlements in national currencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
Russia is not calling for de-dollarization but is acting based on its national interests, he said adding that US actions are undermining confidence in the dollar.
"We do not want to to claim any de-dollarization policy. We are simply doing what better corresponds with our national interests," he said.
© Sputnik
09:12 GMT 08.09.2026
Russia One of World's Leaders in Nuclear Power Plant Construction
Russia is one of the world's leaders in nuclear power plant construction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
"Russia is one of the global leaders in nuclear sphere, and we are a country that is involved in construction of nuclear units in the world. So we are constructing more nuclear units currently than any other country in the world. So, and at the same time, we are introducing a new nuclear economy in India: nuclear, peaceful nuclear energy. So we are going on very well with Kudankulam, and then we now we are expecting further development in this sphere, waiting for for negotiations on new nuclear plant that is will be built in India," Peskov said.
09:10 GMT 08.09.2026
Russia Ready to Supply Advanced Weapons to India
"We have very good military equipment. Some of that equipment is the best in the world, and we are ready to share that equipment with our Indian partners," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
09:09 GMT 08.09.2026
Middle East Escalation Threatens Global Energy Market
Negative consequences for the global energy market due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East are inevitable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
"Well, of course, global economy that is being heavily influenced and negatively influenced by the situation in the Persian Gulf. So, do not forget that at the very beginning of this story, we lost one fifth of oil supply of global oil supply, and we lost 30% of a global supply of natural gas, of liquid gas. So the consequences, negative consequences of all that are inevitable, unfortunately," Peskov said.
Russia opposes military solutions in the region and is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Iran and the UAE.
09:08 GMT 08.09.2026
Putin and Modi to Discuss Economic Ties and Global Issues
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss economic cooperation between the two countries during their meeting in New Delhi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
Moscow also plans to expand its presence in the Indian market. Putin may brief Modi on the current situation in the Ukraine conflict zone.
09:07 GMT 08.09.2026
Russia Seeks Peaceful Settlement of Ukraine Conflict
Russia wants to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict and welcomes efforts by all parties to contribute to negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
"We do want the solution of the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means, and Russia is open for this process. We actually never wanted this war. We are trying to stop the war that was launched before, and it was not started by us," he said.
He said Russia prefers to achieve its goals through diplomatic means and hopes for the resumption of trilateral talks, adding that progress depends on Kiev.
09:01 GMT 08.09.2026
Russia Considers Sanctions Restricting Trade Illegal - Peskov
The issue of sanctions against Russia is part of negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
"First of all, we, of course, we do not accept and we consider it to be illegal, definitely illegal in terms of international law, any attempts to introduce limitations on international trade and to threaten other countries, third parties for doing trade with others would consider it illegal, unfair, and unacceptable," he said.
Moscow considers attempts to restrict trade through sanctions illegal, according to the statement.
08:59 GMT 08.09.2026
Unipolar system of World Order Losing Its Power
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
08:57 GMT 08.09.2026
Russia Supports Expanding BRICS Cooperation and New Partnerships
Russia is doing everything it can to strengthen cooperation within the BRICS framework, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
Moscow supports inviting new countries to cooperate with the bloc, adding that BRICS members share a common vision of how international relations should be structured.
Peskov also said BRICS is not seeking to abandon dollar settlements but is exploring alternative payment mechanisms.

BRICS principles align with the idea of a multipolar world and noted that the group is not seeking to abandon dollar settlements but is exploring alternative payment mechanisms, he added.
© Sputnik
08:55 GMT 08.09.2026
Putin and Modi to Meet on BRICS Summit Sidelines in New Delhi on Friday — Peskov
Putin and Modi will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The meeting is expected to focus on key areas of Russia-India cooperation.
08:40 GMT 08.09.2026
BRICS countries are now conducting 90% of their transactions in national currencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at Sputnik India briefing
08:39 GMT 08.09.2026
Russia and India have deep cooperation in space: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
08:39 GMT 08.09.2026
Russia highly values India's chairmanship in BRICS, confident that upcoming summit will be successful: : Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India
08:39 GMT 08.09.2026
Putin and Modi have ‘very close personal contact’, can discuss most sensitive issues together: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.
Peskov - Sputnik International
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