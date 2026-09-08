Russia Confident of Its Victory in Conflict in Ukraine, Victory Very Close

Russia is confident of its victory in the conflict in Ukraine, and the victory is very close, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian journalists at special online media briefing hosted by Sputnik India.

"Yes, we are confident, and we are sure that the victory is very near. We are very confident in our military potential, in our military, well, in our military actions, they are going on very successful, very successful," he said.

The conflict in Ukraine could have ended a long time ago, Peskov added.