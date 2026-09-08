https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/upcoming-special-briefing-with-kremlin-spokesman-dmitry-peskov-in-new-delhi-1124691928.html

Watch Live: Special Briefing With Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in New Delhi

Watch Live: Special Briefing With Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in New Delhi

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is taking questions from leading Indian media outlets during a special online briefing organized by Sputnik India.

2026-09-08T07:48+0000

2026-09-08T07:48+0000

2026-09-08T08:21+0000

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Moderated by Olga Dycheva, Sputnik’s chief representative in India, the briefing focuses on pressing questions from leading Indian journalists. The discussion covers key issues on the global agenda and the future of Russia-India relations ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in the country. The 18th BRICS Summit summit will bring together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries on September 12–13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosting. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected in New Delhi.

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Special briefing with Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in New Delhi Sputnik International Special briefing with Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in New Delhi 2026-09-08T07:48+0000 true PT1S

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