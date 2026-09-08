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Overcoming Consequences of Colonialism Priority of Third Russia-Africa Summit — Foreign Ministry
Overcoming Consequences of Colonialism Priority of Third Russia-Africa Summit — Foreign Ministry
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The event will be held in Moscow on October 28-29, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
2026-09-08T10:04+0000
2026-09-08T10:04+0000
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Other elements of the agenda are ensuring sovereign equality and developing joint approaches to building a fairer and more polycentric world order, the ministry added.The statement was released in connection with the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action — the foundational international legal instruments in the field of combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.
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Overcoming Consequences of Colonialism Priority of Third Russia-Africa Summit — Foreign Ministry

10:04 GMT 08.09.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei ChirikovA plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
A plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei Chirikov
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The event will be held in Moscow on October 28-29, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Other elements of the agenda are ensuring sovereign equality and developing joint approaches to building a fairer and more polycentric world order, the ministry added.
The statement was released in connection with the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action — the foundational international legal instruments in the field of combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.
Russia-Africa Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
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Ghana President to Participate in Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow in October - Lavrov
17 August, 11:13 GMT
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