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Overcoming Consequences of Colonialism Priority of Third Russia-Africa Summit — Foreign Ministry

Overcoming Consequences of Colonialism Priority of Third Russia-Africa Summit — Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The event will be held in Moscow on October 28-29, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

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Other elements of the agenda are ensuring sovereign equality and developing joint approaches to building a fairer and more polycentric world order, the ministry added.The statement was released in connection with the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action — the foundational international legal instruments in the field of combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

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