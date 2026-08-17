International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/ghana-president-to-participate-in-russia-africa-summit-in-moscow-in-october---lavrov-1124592476.html
Ghana President to Participate in Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow in October - Lavrov
Ghana President to Participate in Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow in October - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed his participation in the Russia-Africa summit in October in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2026-08-17T11:13+0000
2026-08-17T11:13+0000
world
sergey lavrov
moscow
russia
ghana
african union (au)
south africa
east africa
north africa
west africa
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120828235_3:0:3644:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acf53ff8d1a0424e5c354be4ad93c69c.jpg
"In this context, we also discussed the fact that the third Russia-Africa summit, which will be held at the end of October in Moscow, will be an important stage in the development of our strategic partnership with the African Union. And I am grateful to my colleague and friend for the information that the President of Ghana has confirmed his participation in this summit," Lavrov said during a meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russia-africa-summit-to-focus-on-trade-investment-agenda---foreign-ministry-1124263118.html
moscow
russia
ghana
south africa
east africa
north africa
west africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120828235_458:0:3189:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c87de84dd7ad975303da41c956ab48b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, moscow, russia, ghana, african union (au), south africa, east africa, north africa, west africa, cooperation
sergey lavrov, moscow, russia, ghana, african union (au), south africa, east africa, north africa, west africa, cooperation

Ghana President to Participate in Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow in October - Lavrov

11:13 GMT 17.08.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankRussia-Africa Summit
Russia-Africa Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed his participation in the Russia-Africa summit in October in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"In this context, we also discussed the fact that the third Russia-Africa summit, which will be held at the end of October in Moscow, will be an important stage in the development of our strategic partnership with the African Union. And I am grateful to my colleague and friend for the information that the President of Ghana has confirmed his participation in this summit," Lavrov said during a meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Moscow.
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
World
Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Trade, Investment Agenda - Foreign Ministry
4 June, 16:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала