https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/ghana-president-to-participate-in-russia-africa-summit-in-moscow-in-october---lavrov-1124592476.html

Ghana President to Participate in Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow in October - Lavrov

Ghana President to Participate in Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow in October - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed his participation in the Russia-Africa summit in October in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2026-08-17T11:13+0000

2026-08-17T11:13+0000

2026-08-17T11:13+0000

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"In this context, we also discussed the fact that the third Russia-Africa summit, which will be held at the end of October in Moscow, will be an important stage in the development of our strategic partnership with the African Union. And I am grateful to my colleague and friend for the information that the President of Ghana has confirmed his participation in this summit," Lavrov said during a meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russia-africa-summit-to-focus-on-trade-investment-agenda---foreign-ministry-1124263118.html

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