https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/peace-conditions-for-ukraine-will-certainly-worsen-as-negotiation-process-drags-on---kremlin-1124699261.html

Peace Conditions for Ukraine Will Certainly Worsen as Negotiation Process Drags On - Kremlin

Peace Conditions for Ukraine Will Certainly Worsen as Negotiation Process Drags On - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Peace terms for Ukraine will undoubtedly worsen as the negotiation process drags on, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-09-08T11:57+0000

2026-09-08T11:57+0000

2026-09-08T11:57+0000

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"Of course, this can and should be expected. Do not forget that we started saying a long time ago that every day that passes worsens the situation for the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters when asked whether it can be expected that the longer the peace process drags on, the more unfavorable the demands will be for Ukraine. Europeans are doing everything to prevent the Ukrainian conflict from ending, the spokesman said, adding that the participation of representatives of European countries in contacts on the Ukrainian settlement in Ukraine may complicate the negotiation process.The work of US negotiators to resolve the conflict in Ukraine should be conducted in private, Dmitry Peskov said.The idea of completely severing relations between Russia and Germany has not yet occurred to anyone, and Russia has never been in favor of curtailing relations, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia is open to consultations with Norway on maritime security and has never been in favor of curtailing relations, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, spokesman for the Joint Headquarters of the Royal Norwegian Armed Forces Rune Haarstad said that Norway plans to hold talks with Russia on preventing incidents at sea in November or December.Russia has no doubt that Russian diplomats will respond to Norway's initiative to hold consultations on maritime safety, the spokesman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/live-updates-kremlin-spokesman-dmitry-peskov-holds-special-online-briefing-with-indian-media-1124692988.html

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