https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-genuinely-wants-to-contribute-to-deescalation-in-middle-east--lavrov-1124697792.html
Russia Genuinely Wants to Contribute to Deescalation in Middle East – Lavrov
Russia Genuinely Wants to Contribute to Deescalation in Middle East – Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia genuinely wants to contribute to ending tensions in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-09-08T09:54+0000
2026-09-08T09:54+0000
2026-09-08T09:54+0000
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"Russia is genuinely interested in contributing to efforts to calm the situation, as well as to other regional issues of mutual interest," Lavrov said during talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Saudi foreign minister came to Moscow on Tuesday for an official visit. His trip comes as the two nations mark the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The two foreign ministers have been in frequent telephone contact. The central topic of their discussions has been the conflict in the Persian Gulf and related issues, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. In a May 8 phone call, they discussed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and efforts toward a long-term normalization between Arab monarchies and Iran.
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Russia Genuinely Wants to Contribute to Deescalation in Middle East – Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia genuinely wants to contribute to ending tensions in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Russia is genuinely interested in contributing to efforts to calm the situation, as well as to other regional issues of mutual interest," Lavrov said during talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
The Saudi foreign minister came to Moscow on Tuesday for an official visit. His trip comes as the two nations mark the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
The two foreign ministers have been in frequent telephone contact. The central topic of their discussions has been the conflict in the Persian Gulf and related issues, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. In a May 8 phone call, they discussed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and efforts toward a long-term normalization between Arab monarchies and Iran