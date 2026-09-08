https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-ready-to-continue-conversation-with-united-states-about-ukraine---lavrov-1124695744.html

Russia Ready to Continue Conversation With United States About Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia Ready to Continue Conversation With United States About Ukraine - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia is ready to continue conversation with the United States about Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-09-08T08:47+0000

2026-09-08T08:47+0000

2026-09-08T08:47+0000

world

sergey lavrov

steve witkoff

jared kushner

russia

ukraine

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"The fact that the Americans, in all their contacts with us — above all, in their contacts with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin — proceed from these realities [on the ground], of course, evokes a positive response from us. And, of course, it evokes a willingness on our part to continue the conversation. They acknowledge the basic things and try to be useful around them. I believe this deserves support," Lavrov told Russian media. Ukraine's statements about the proposals brought by US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are speculation, Sergey Lavrov said, noting that Russia would not stoop to their level.The essence of what was discussed during the negotiations with Witkoff and Kushner is based on Trump’s position that Ukraine cannot join NATO, the minister said, noting that Trump considers the issue of Ukraine joining NATO to be closed.On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin for talks, which lasted about three hours. During the meeting, the Russian leader emphasized the need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.Russia has been advancing toward its designated lines on the battlefield, not on the diplomatic front line, Sergey Lavrov said.Ukraine and Western nations are talking about peace with the sole purpose of "taking a pause so that the collapsing Kiev regime can somehow be reinforced again for some time," Lavrov said, adding that Ukraine openly says that it "has nothing to defend itself with against Russian missiles."If Western diplomacy boils down to holding back countries that put forward reasonable, balanced and compromise initiatives, then Russia will achieve its goals on the battlefield, rather than at the negotiating table, which would be preferable, the minister said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/ending-ukrainian-conflict-means-ending-nazism-in-europe---lavrov--1124691170.html

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sergey lavrov, steve witkoff, jared kushner, russia, ukraine