https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-ready-to-continue-conversation-with-united-states-about-ukraine---lavrov-1124695744.html
Russia Ready to Continue Conversation With United States About Ukraine - Lavrov
Russia Ready to Continue Conversation With United States About Ukraine - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to continue conversation with the United States about Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-09-08T08:47+0000
2026-09-08T08:47+0000
2026-09-08T08:47+0000
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sergey lavrov
steve witkoff
jared kushner
russia
ukraine
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"The fact that the Americans, in all their contacts with us — above all, in their contacts with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin — proceed from these realities [on the ground], of course, evokes a positive response from us. And, of course, it evokes a willingness on our part to continue the conversation. They acknowledge the basic things and try to be useful around them. I believe this deserves support," Lavrov told Russian media. Ukraine's statements about the proposals brought by US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are speculation, Sergey Lavrov said, noting that Russia would not stoop to their level.The essence of what was discussed during the negotiations with Witkoff and Kushner is based on Trump’s position that Ukraine cannot join NATO, the minister said, noting that Trump considers the issue of Ukraine joining NATO to be closed.On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin for talks, which lasted about three hours. During the meeting, the Russian leader emphasized the need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.Russia has been advancing toward its designated lines on the battlefield, not on the diplomatic front line, Sergey Lavrov said.Ukraine and Western nations are talking about peace with the sole purpose of "taking a pause so that the collapsing Kiev regime can somehow be reinforced again for some time," Lavrov said, adding that Ukraine openly says that it "has nothing to defend itself with against Russian missiles."If Western diplomacy boils down to holding back countries that put forward reasonable, balanced and compromise initiatives, then Russia will achieve its goals on the battlefield, rather than at the negotiating table, which would be preferable, the minister said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/ending-ukrainian-conflict-means-ending-nazism-in-europe---lavrov--1124691170.html
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sergey lavrov, steve witkoff, jared kushner, russia, ukraine
sergey lavrov, steve witkoff, jared kushner, russia, ukraine
Russia Ready to Continue Conversation With United States About Ukraine - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to continue conversation with the United States about Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The fact that the Americans, in all their contacts with us — above all, in their contacts with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin — proceed from these realities [on the ground], of course, evokes a positive response from us. And, of course, it evokes a willingness on our part to continue the conversation. They acknowledge the basic things and try to be useful around them. I believe this deserves support," Lavrov told Russian media.
Ukraine's statements about the proposals brought by US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are speculation, Sergey Lavrov said, noting that Russia would not stoop to their level.
"I do not want to be like those who are now starting to speculate about what they [Witkoff and Kushner] brought to Moscow, and what Witkoff and Kushner then took to Kiev. Some woman, a member of the Verkhovnaya Rada, has already said that they brought something far worse than what Ukraine has already abandoned. There are speculations going on," Lavrov said.
The essence of what was discussed during the negotiations with Witkoff and Kushner is based on Trump’s position that Ukraine cannot join NATO, the minister said, noting that Trump considers the issue of Ukraine joining NATO to be closed.
On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin for talks, which lasted about three hours. During the meeting, the Russian leader emphasized the need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
Russia has been advancing toward its designated lines on the battlefield, not on the diplomatic front line, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Nothing is happening on the diplomatic front. Everything is happening on the real front, where our troops are consistently and steadily advancing toward the designated lines," Lavrov told Russian media.
Ukraine and Western nations are talking about peace with the sole purpose of "taking a pause so that the collapsing Kiev regime can somehow be reinforced again for some time," Lavrov said, adding that Ukraine openly says that it "has nothing to defend itself with against Russian missiles."
If Western diplomacy boils down to holding back countries that put forward reasonable, balanced and compromise initiatives, then Russia will achieve its goals on the battlefield, rather than at the negotiating table, which would be preferable, the minister said.