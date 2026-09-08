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Russia Has Many Plans for Cooperation With Saudi Arabia - Lavrov
Russia Has Many Plans for Cooperation With Saudi Arabia - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia has many plans for cooperation with Saudi Arabia, with areas of interaction and strategic partnership between the two countries constantly expanding, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-09-08T11:49+0000
2026-09-08T11:50+0000
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"We have many plans with our Saudi friends. The areas of our cooperation and strategic partnership are constantly expanding, and the agenda is growing richer," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Saudi counterpart.Russia supports Saudi Arabia's commitment to continuing to implement the agreed peace roadmap and considers attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, on Saudi infrastructure counterproductive, Sergey Lavrov said.Attempts to resolve these issues militarily are unacceptable, the minister said.Such actions not only endanger civilians and civilian infrastructure but also have a "profoundly negative impact on the global economy, given the importance of the Arabian Peninsula and all surrounding waters for the normal functioning of global trade routes", Lavrov added.Russia appreciates Saudi Arabia's principled, responsible and balanced position on the Ukrainian conflict, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia is always ready for negotiations on how to bring peace to Ukraine as long as the root causes of the conflict are addressed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.He stressed the need to continue negotiations and praised the administration of US President Donald Trump for being able to see those root causes, which he said gave him hope that contacts between Russia and the United States on Ukraine could benefit both of them.Lavrov reminded journalists that the recent visit to Moscow by US presidential envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner was covered in detail by Russian media, with all comments on its outcomes provided by the Kremlin.
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Russia Has Many Plans for Cooperation With Saudi Arabia - Lavrov

11:49 GMT 08.09.2026 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 08.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankSaudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (left) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow.
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (left) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has many plans for cooperation with Saudi Arabia, with areas of interaction and strategic partnership between the two countries constantly expanding, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We have many plans with our Saudi friends. The areas of our cooperation and strategic partnership are constantly expanding, and the agenda is growing richer," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Saudi counterpart.
Russia supports Saudi Arabia's commitment to continuing to implement the agreed peace roadmap and considers attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, on Saudi infrastructure counterproductive, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Regarding the Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure, we believe this is counterproductive. We fully support Saudi Arabia's commitment to continuing to implement the roadmap that was agreed upon and approved," Lavrov said.
Attempts to resolve these issues militarily are unacceptable, the minister said.
Such actions not only endanger civilians and civilian infrastructure but also have a "profoundly negative impact on the global economy, given the importance of the Arabian Peninsula and all surrounding waters for the normal functioning of global trade routes", Lavrov added.
Russia appreciates Saudi Arabia's principled, responsible and balanced position on the Ukrainian conflict, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We are grateful to our Saudi friends for their principled, responsible, balanced position on Ukraine, their desire to contribute to the resolution of the humanitarian problems that have arisen during this situation, and, in general, their contribution to the common efforts to ensure a reliable long-term political settlement based on eliminating the well-known root causes of this crisis," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow.
Russia is always ready for negotiations on how to bring peace to Ukraine as long as the root causes of the conflict are addressed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"We are always ready for them — if they based on an understanding of the root causes and if they produce agreements on how to eliminate the root causes of the current Ukrainian crisis, which the West created with its own hands," Lavrov said.
He stressed the need to continue negotiations and praised the administration of US President Donald Trump for being able to see those root causes, which he said gave him hope that contacts between Russia and the United States on Ukraine could benefit both of them.
Lavrov reminded journalists that the recent visit to Moscow by US presidential envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner was covered in detail by Russian media, with all comments on its outcomes provided by the Kremlin.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
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Russia Genuinely Wants to Contribute to Deescalation in Middle East – Lavrov
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