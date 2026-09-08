https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-has-many-plans-for-cooperation-with-saudi-arabia---lavrov-1124699066.html

Russia Has Many Plans for Cooperation With Saudi Arabia - Lavrov

Russia Has Many Plans for Cooperation With Saudi Arabia - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia has many plans for cooperation with Saudi Arabia, with areas of interaction and strategic partnership between the two countries constantly expanding, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-09-08T11:49+0000

2026-09-08T11:49+0000

2026-09-08T11:50+0000

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sergey lavrov

saudi arabia

russia

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ansar allah

houthis

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"We have many plans with our Saudi friends. The areas of our cooperation and strategic partnership are constantly expanding, and the agenda is growing richer," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Saudi counterpart.Russia supports Saudi Arabia's commitment to continuing to implement the agreed peace roadmap and considers attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, on Saudi infrastructure counterproductive, Sergey Lavrov said.Attempts to resolve these issues militarily are unacceptable, the minister said.Such actions not only endanger civilians and civilian infrastructure but also have a "profoundly negative impact on the global economy, given the importance of the Arabian Peninsula and all surrounding waters for the normal functioning of global trade routes", Lavrov added.Russia appreciates Saudi Arabia's principled, responsible and balanced position on the Ukrainian conflict, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia is always ready for negotiations on how to bring peace to Ukraine as long as the root causes of the conflict are addressed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.He stressed the need to continue negotiations and praised the administration of US President Donald Trump for being able to see those root causes, which he said gave him hope that contacts between Russia and the United States on Ukraine could benefit both of them.Lavrov reminded journalists that the recent visit to Moscow by US presidential envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner was covered in detail by Russian media, with all comments on its outcomes provided by the Kremlin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-genuinely-wants-to-contribute-to-deescalation-in-middle-east--lavrov-1124697792.html

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sergey lavrov, saudi arabia, russia, ukraine, ansar allah, houthis