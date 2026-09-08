https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-launches-massive-strike-on-ukraines-defense-industry-overnight-1124694335.html

Russia Launches Massive Strike on Ukraine's Defense Industry overnight

Russia Launches Massive Strike on Ukraine's Defense Industry overnight

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike on Ukraine's defense industry complex, including in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-09-08T07:12+0000

2026-09-08T07:12+0000

2026-09-08T07:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

kiev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/06/1124545341_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_366c8c055da94bc6dd5e03ecb65944ff.jpg

"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike using high‑precision weapons of ground, air, and sea basing, as well as long‑range attack unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result, facilities of Ukraine's defense industry complex involved in the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles, as well as transport, logistics, and distribution centers for military cargo in Kiev and the Kiev region, were damaged," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces launched an attack on a tanker carrying fuel and lubricants intended for Ukrainian troops, as well as damaged facilities in the Chernomorsk port in the Odessa region, which are used for unloading military cargo.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russia-launches-group-strikes-on-ukraines-metallurgical-plants-logistics-hubs-1124682549.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, kiev