https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-launches-massive-strike-on-ukraines-defense-industry-overnight-1124694335.html
Russia Launches Massive Strike on Ukraine's Defense Industry overnight
Russia Launches Massive Strike on Ukraine's Defense Industry overnight
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike on Ukraine's defense industry complex, including in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike using high‑precision weapons of ground, air, and sea basing, as well as long‑range attack unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result, facilities of Ukraine's defense industry complex involved in the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles, as well as transport, logistics, and distribution centers for military cargo in Kiev and the Kiev region, were damaged," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces launched an attack on a tanker carrying fuel and lubricants intended for Ukrainian troops, as well as damaged facilities in the Chernomorsk port in the Odessa region, which are used for unloading military cargo.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russia-launches-group-strikes-on-ukraines-metallurgical-plants-logistics-hubs-1124682549.html
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Russia Launches Massive Strike on Ukraine's Defense Industry overnight
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike on Ukraine's defense industry complex, including in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike using high‑precision weapons of ground, air, and sea basing, as well as long‑range attack unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result, facilities of Ukraine's defense industry complex involved in the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles, as well as transport, logistics, and distribution centers for military cargo in Kiev and the Kiev region, were damaged," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces launched an attack on a tanker carrying fuel and lubricants intended for Ukrainian troops, as well as damaged facilities in the Chernomorsk port in the Odessa region, which are used for unloading military cargo.