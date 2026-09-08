https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russian-forces-take-control-of-berezniki-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124695235.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Berezniki Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Take Control of Berezniki Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Berezniki in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-09-08T08:08+0000
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“The inner ring continues to narrow, the settlement of Berezniki in the Kharkov region has come under the control of Russian troops,” the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the village of Dolgenkoye in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.This is in addition to up to 300 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 190 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 190 by the Yug (South) battlegroup, and over 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Take Control of Berezniki Settlement in Kharkov Region
08:08 GMT 08.09.2026 (Updated: 08:09 GMT 08.09.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Berezniki in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
“The inner ring continues to narrow, the settlement of Berezniki in the Kharkov region has come under the control of Russian troops,” the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the village of Dolgenkoye in the Kharkov region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost up to 380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 380 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles, and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statetment.
This is in addition to up to 300 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 190 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 190 by the Yug (South) battlegroup, and over 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, a rocket from the US‑made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and 713 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.