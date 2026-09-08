https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russian-forces-take-control-of-berezniki-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124695235.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Berezniki Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Take Control of Berezniki Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Berezniki in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-09-08T08:08+0000

2026-09-08T08:08+0000

2026-09-08T08:09+0000

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“The inner ring continues to narrow, the settlement of Berezniki in the Kharkov region has come under the control of Russian troops,” the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the village of Dolgenkoye in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.This is in addition to up to 300 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 190 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 190 by the Yug (South) battlegroup, and over 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russian-forces-encircle-1700-ukrainian-troops-in-northern-kharkov--mod-1124690716.html

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