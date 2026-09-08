https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russian-scientists-turn-alcohol-into-raw-material-for-electronics-1124699422.html
Russian Scientists Turn Alcohol Into Raw Material for Electronics
Russian Scientists Turn Alcohol Into Raw Material for Electronics
Sputnik International
Making carbon nanotubes normally requires expensive catalysts, several production stages and additional cleaning.
2026-09-08T12:02+0000
2026-09-08T12:02+0000
2026-09-08T12:02+0000
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The new Russian method simplifies the process: ethanol or propanol vapor is heated in extremely hot plasma until it breaks down and the carbon forms tiny nanotubes and graphene structures.The process can also run continuously, which could make production cheaper.The method was developed by researchers at Cherepovets State University together with other Russian institutes.
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Russian Scientists Turn Alcohol Into Raw Material for Electronics
Making carbon nanotubes normally requires expensive catalysts, several production stages and additional cleaning.
The new Russian method simplifies the process: ethanol or propanol vapor is heated in extremely hot plasma until it breaks down and the carbon forms tiny nanotubes and graphene structures.
Alcohol is mixed with water and heated into vapor
The vapor enters an electric arc and turns into plasma
The heat breaks the alcohol molecules apart
Carbon atoms then join together into tiny nanotubes and graphene structures
The catalyst forms during the process, so there is no need to prepare it separately
The process can also run continuously, which could make production cheaper.
The method was developed by researchers at Cherepovets State University together with other Russian institutes.