https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russian-scientists-turn-alcohol-into-raw-material-for-electronics-1124699422.html

Russian Scientists Turn Alcohol Into Raw Material for Electronics

Russian Scientists Turn Alcohol Into Raw Material for Electronics

Sputnik International

Making carbon nanotubes normally requires expensive catalysts, several production stages and additional cleaning.

2026-09-08T12:02+0000

2026-09-08T12:02+0000

2026-09-08T12:02+0000

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The new Russian method simplifies the process: ethanol or propanol vapor is heated in extremely hot plasma until it breaks down and the carbon forms tiny nanotubes and graphene structures.The process can also run continuously, which could make production cheaper.The method was developed by researchers at Cherepovets State University together with other Russian institutes.

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