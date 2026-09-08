https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/trade-between-russia-china-increases-by-284-from-january-to-august---chinese-customs-1124694782.html
Trade Between Russia, China Increases by 28.4% From January to August - Chinese Customs
Trade Between Russia, China Increases by 28.4% From January to August - Chinese Customs
Sputnik International
Trade between China and Russia increased by 28.4% in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period in 2025, reaching $185.047 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.
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2026-09-08T07:20+0000
2026-09-08T07:20+0000
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China exported $84.675 billion worth of goods to Russia in the first eight months of this year, a 30.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025. At the same time, shipments from Russia to China increased by 26.5%, reaching $100.372 billion, the agency said in a statement. According to the statement, in August, trade between the two countries amounted to $25.603 billion: Russia exported $13.752 billion worth of goods to China, while China exported $11.851 billion worth of goods to Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russia-china-trade-exceeds-200-billion-after-30-fold-growth-over-three-decades---rosneft-ceo-1124680878.html
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russia, china, business, chinese general administration of customs
russia, china, business, chinese general administration of customs
Trade Between Russia, China Increases by 28.4% From January to August - Chinese Customs
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between China and Russia increased by 28.4% in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period in 2025, reaching $185.047 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.
China exported $84.675 billion worth of goods to Russia in the first eight months of this year, a 30.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025. At the same time, shipments from Russia to China increased by 26.5%, reaching $100.372 billion, the agency said in a statement.
According to the statement, in August, trade between the two countries amounted to $25.603 billion: Russia exported $13.752 billion worth of goods to China, while China exported $11.851 billion worth of goods to Russia.