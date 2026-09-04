Russia-China Trade Exceeds $200 Billion After 30-Fold Growth Over Three Decades - Rosneft CEO
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during a ceremony signing cooperation documents.
© Sputnik / POOL/
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Russia and China now account for one-third of global energy production, while bilateral trade has increased more than 50 times over the past 30 years, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum during the Eastern Economic Forum.
Key points from Igor Sechin’s remarks at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum during the Eastern Economic Forum:
The Northern Sea Route is becoming an increasingly important energy corridor amid instability in the Middle East, with China receiving priority access
Russia and China together account for around one-third of global energy production, while China’s energy consumption last year exceeded that of the US and Europe combined by 40%
Russian supplies provide around 20% of China’s coal imports, while Russia remains a key supplier of enriched uranium for China’s nuclear industry
Russia is China’s largest oil supplier, accounting for around 23% of China’s oil imports, while more efficient Russian oil purchases have generated over $27 billion in economic benefits for Beijing
Russia-China settlements are now conducted almost entirely in ruble and yuan, reducing reliance on Western currencies