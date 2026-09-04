https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russia-china-trade-exceeds-200-billion-after-30-fold-growth-over-three-decades---rosneft-ceo-1124680878.html

Russia-China Trade Exceeds $200 Billion After 30-Fold Growth Over Three Decades - Rosneft CEO

Russia-China Trade Exceeds $200 Billion After 30-Fold Growth Over Three Decades - Rosneft CEO

Sputnik International

Russia and China now account for one-third of global energy production, while bilateral trade has increased more than 50 times over the past 30 years, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum during the Eastern Economic Forum.

2026-09-04T11:10+0000

2026-09-04T11:10+0000

2026-09-04T11:10+0000

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Key points from Igor Sechin’s remarks at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum during the Eastern Economic Forum:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/china-ready-to-deepen-cooperation-with-russia-based-on-mutual-respect--foreign-ministry-1124656111.html

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