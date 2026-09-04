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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russia-china-trade-exceeds-200-billion-after-30-fold-growth-over-three-decades---rosneft-ceo-1124680878.html
Russia-China Trade Exceeds $200 Billion After 30-Fold Growth Over Three Decades - Rosneft CEO
Russia-China Trade Exceeds $200 Billion After 30-Fold Growth Over Three Decades - Rosneft CEO
Sputnik International
Russia and China now account for one-third of global energy production, while bilateral trade has increased more than 50 times over the past 30 years, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum during the Eastern Economic Forum.
2026-09-04T11:10+0000
2026-09-04T11:10+0000
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Key points from Igor Sechin’s remarks at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum during the Eastern Economic Forum:
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Russia-China Trade Exceeds $200 Billion After 30-Fold Growth Over Three Decades - Rosneft CEO

11:10 GMT 04.09.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during a ceremony signing cooperation documents.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during a ceremony signing cooperation documents. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
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Russia and China now account for one-third of global energy production, while bilateral trade has increased more than 50 times over the past 30 years, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum during the Eastern Economic Forum.

Key points from Igor Sechin’s remarks at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum during the Eastern Economic Forum:

The Northern Sea Route is becoming an increasingly important energy corridor amid instability in the Middle East, with China receiving priority access
Russia and China together account for around one-third of global energy production, while China’s energy consumption last year exceeded that of the US and Europe combined by 40%
Russian supplies provide around 20% of China’s coal imports, while Russia remains a key supplier of enriched uranium for China’s nuclear industry
Russia is China’s largest oil supplier, accounting for around 23% of China’s oil imports, while more efficient Russian oil purchases have generated over $27 billion in economic benefits for Beijing
Russia-China settlements are now conducted almost entirely in ruble and yuan, reducing reliance on Western currencies
Russian and Chinese flags. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2026
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China Ready to Deepen Cooperation With Russia Based on Mutual Respect – Foreign Ministry
1 September, 08:27 GMT
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