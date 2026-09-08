https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/ukrainian-scam-machine-rakes-in-1-billion-per-month-robbing-european-citizens--report-1124695005.html
Ukrainian Scam Machine Rakes in $1 Billion per Month Robbing European Citizens — Report
Ukrainian Scam Machine Rakes in $1 Billion per Month Robbing European Citizens — Report
Sputnik International
Western spy agencies originally cultivated and trained Ukrainian hacker groups "to counter Russia", but they all quickly spun out of control, mutating into fraud networks, the Aydınlık outlet reports.
2026-09-08T07:57+0000
2026-09-08T07:57+0000
2026-09-08T07:57+0000
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As of 2026, an estimated 1,000 call centers operate in Ukraine, employing roughly 60,000 people and targeting citizens of at least 29 countries through a range of schemes—including fake investment pitches, romance-baiting, and impersonation of banks or government agencies.Various criminal ploys are used, including threats and blackmail, and different schemes are employed for different countries — for example, fake official documents in Germany, bogus cryptocurrencies in France, "safe bank accounts" in Greece and "tax authorities" in Canada and the US.The network's total monthly revenue is estimated at roughly $1 billion, with a single call center alone pulling in $8 million from Germany and approximately $1 million from the Baltic states, the outlet adds.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/swindling-scam--war-racket-west-turned-ukraine-into-cesspit-of-corruption-1121335312.html
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Ukrainian Scam Machine Rakes in $1 Billion per Month Robbing European Citizens — Report
Western spy agencies originally cultivated and trained Ukrainian hacker groups "to counter Russia", but they all quickly spun out of control, mutating into fraud networks, the Aydınlık outlet reports.
As of 2026, an estimated 1,000 call centers operate in Ukraine, employing roughly 60,000 people and targeting citizens of at least 29 countries through a range of schemes—including fake investment pitches, romance-baiting, and impersonation of banks or government agencies.
Various criminal ploys are used, including threats and blackmail, and different schemes are employed for different countries — for example, fake official documents in Germany, bogus cryptocurrencies in France, "safe bank accounts" in Greece and "tax authorities" in Canada and the US.
The network's total monthly revenue is estimated at roughly $1 billion, with a single call center alone pulling in $8 million from Germany and approximately $1 million from the Baltic states, the outlet adds.
2 January 2025, 11:50 GMT