https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/ukrainian-scam-machine-rakes-in-1-billion-per-month-robbing-european-citizens--report-1124695005.html

Ukrainian Scam Machine Rakes in $1 Billion per Month Robbing European Citizens — Report

Ukrainian Scam Machine Rakes in $1 Billion per Month Robbing European Citizens — Report

Sputnik International

Western spy agencies originally cultivated and trained Ukrainian hacker groups "to counter Russia", but they all quickly spun out of control, mutating into fraud networks, the Aydınlık outlet reports.

2026-09-08T07:57+0000

2026-09-08T07:57+0000

2026-09-08T07:57+0000

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europe

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As of 2026, an estimated 1,000 call centers operate in Ukraine, employing roughly 60,000 people and targeting citizens of at least 29 countries through a range of schemes—including fake investment pitches, romance-baiting, and impersonation of banks or government agencies.Various criminal ploys are used, including threats and blackmail, and different schemes are employed for different countries — for example, fake official documents in Germany, bogus cryptocurrencies in France, "safe bank accounts" in Greece and "tax authorities" in Canada and the US.The network's total monthly revenue is estimated at roughly $1 billion, with a single call center alone pulling in $8 million from Germany and approximately $1 million from the Baltic states, the outlet adds.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/swindling-scam--war-racket-west-turned-ukraine-into-cesspit-of-corruption-1121335312.html

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