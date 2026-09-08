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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/us-may-reassess-military-presence-in-middle-east-in-event-of-peace-with-iran---reports-1124700024.html
US May Reassess Military Presence in Middle East in Event of Peace With Iran - Reports
US May Reassess Military Presence in Middle East in Event of Peace With Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US military might reconsider the scale of its military presence in the Middle East if peace is achieved between the United States and Iran, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing several sources.
2026-09-08T13:55+0000
2026-09-08T13:55+0000
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Close-doors discussions are being conducted on whether or not the US moves to cut its significant military presence in the region following peace with Iran, the report said, highlighting that 50,000 troops and multiple other air, land and naval military assets are currently deployed to the Middle East. In addition to reassessing the number of troops, the military is also considering options to enhance defenses to protect servicemembers that will stay behind as part of the diminished force. Improvements include the possible construction of underground facilities less prone to successful attacks by Iran. The scenarios being evaluated could be enforced as soon as 2027, the report said, however noting that it is unlikely that changes in posturing will be made while the conflict remains ongoing. Moreover, while Washington expects to preserve some of its major bases, their reconstruction may depend on the host countries willingness to financially contribute to the process. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iranians retaliated with strikes of their own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. The conflict remains unresolved with sporadic resumption of hostilities. Washington has however chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of additional financial hardships for Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/trump-promises-lower-gasoline-prices-in-us-after-conflict-with-iran-ends-1124693875.html
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US May Reassess Military Presence in Middle East in Event of Peace With Iran - Reports

13:55 GMT 08.09.2026
© AP Photo / Darko BandicCrewmen sit inside Bradley fighting vehicles at a US military base at an undisclosed location in Northeastern Syria, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Crewmen sit inside Bradley fighting vehicles at a US military base at an undisclosed location in Northeastern Syria, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
© AP Photo / Darko Bandic
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WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US military might reconsider the scale of its military presence in the Middle East if peace is achieved between the United States and Iran, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing several sources.
Close-doors discussions are being conducted on whether or not the US moves to cut its significant military presence in the region following peace with Iran, the report said, highlighting that 50,000 troops and multiple other air, land and naval military assets are currently deployed to the Middle East.
In addition to reassessing the number of troops, the military is also considering options to enhance defenses to protect servicemembers that will stay behind as part of the diminished force. Improvements include the possible construction of underground facilities less prone to successful attacks by Iran.
The scenarios being evaluated could be enforced as soon as 2027, the report said, however noting that it is unlikely that changes in posturing will be made while the conflict remains ongoing. Moreover, while Washington expects to preserve some of its major bases, their reconstruction may depend on the host countries willingness to financially contribute to the process.
An oil rig in Midland, Texas, US. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Promises Lower Gasoline Prices in US After Conflict With Iran Ends
03:41 GMT
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iranians retaliated with strikes of their own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.
The conflict remains unresolved with sporadic resumption of hostilities. Washington has however chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of additional financial hardships for Tehran.
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