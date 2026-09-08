https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/witkoff-kushner-not-demanding-anything-impossible-from-russia-in-ukraine-talks---lavrov-1124701109.html

Witkoff, Kushner Not Demanding Anything Impossible From Russia in Ukraine Talks - Lavrov

Witkoff, Kushner Not Demanding Anything Impossible From Russia in Ukraine Talks - Lavrov

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in negotiations with Russia on Ukraine do not demand anything impossible and do not make unfair demands, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-09-08T18:14+0000

2026-09-08T18:14+0000

2026-09-08T18:14+0000

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Russia is open to talks on Ukraine but will not cease resolving issues through military means during these negotiations, Lavrov said during an interview to Russian media. He added that Europe is currently failing to participate in the settlement in Ukraine, and it will be difficult for it to get such an opportunity again. Lavrov also emphasized that the new US sanctions against Russia do not coincide with the sentiments that US representatives convey during negotiations.Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the proposal for a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, he reassured."I have no doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin, if such an opportunity arises, our Chinese hosts [of the event] will organize a program if it allows and such an offer is received, I do not rule out and I am even more than confident that our president will not refuse such an opportunity," Lavrov stated.On Sunday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said he did not rule out a trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi and Trump at the APEC summit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-ready-to-continue-conversation-with-united-states-about-ukraine---lavrov-1124695744.html

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sergey lavrov, steve witkoff, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, apec