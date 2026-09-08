https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/witkoff-kushner-not-demanding-anything-impossible-from-russia-in-ukraine-talks---lavrov-1124701109.html
Witkoff, Kushner Not Demanding Anything Impossible From Russia in Ukraine Talks - Lavrov
Witkoff, Kushner Not Demanding Anything Impossible From Russia in Ukraine Talks - Lavrov
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in negotiations with Russia on Ukraine do not demand anything impossible and do not make unfair demands, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-09-08T18:14+0000
2026-09-08T18:14+0000
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Russia is open to talks on Ukraine but will not cease resolving issues through military means during these negotiations, Lavrov said during an interview to Russian media. He added that Europe is currently failing to participate in the settlement in Ukraine, and it will be difficult for it to get such an opportunity again. Lavrov also emphasized that the new US sanctions against Russia do not coincide with the sentiments that US representatives convey during negotiations.Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the proposal for a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, he reassured."I have no doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin, if such an opportunity arises, our Chinese hosts [of the event] will organize a program if it allows and such an offer is received, I do not rule out and I am even more than confident that our president will not refuse such an opportunity," Lavrov stated.On Sunday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said he did not rule out a trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi and Trump at the APEC summit.
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Witkoff, Kushner Not Demanding Anything Impossible From Russia in Ukraine Talks - Lavrov
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in negotiations with Russia on Ukraine do not demand anything impossible and do not make unfair demands, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Russia is open to talks on Ukraine but will not cease resolving issues through military means during these negotiations, Lavrov said during an interview to Russian media.
"The US negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are dealing with the problem and not demanding what is simply, firstly, unfair and secondly, impossible. And Europe is doing exactly the latter," Lavrov stated.
"And we have already discussed a lot, but it is a fact that Ukraine, which we recognized as a legitimate phenomenon in world politics, no longer exists... All those signs proclaimed by the foundations of the Ukrainian state, which allowed us to recognize it as an independent subject of international relations, have been lost," the minister added.
He added that Europe is currently failing to participate in the settlement in Ukraine, and it will be difficult for it to get such an opportunity again.
Lavrov also emphasized that the new US sanctions against Russia do not coincide with the sentiments that US representatives convey during negotiations.
"All this does not coincide with the sentiments that are conveyed during the negotiations. But this is life. And, as always, life is multifaceted," the minister said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the proposal for a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, he reassured.
"I have no doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin, if such an opportunity arises, our Chinese hosts [of the event] will organize a program if it allows and such an offer is received, I do not rule out and I am even more than confident that our president will not refuse such an opportunity," Lavrov stated.
On Sunday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said he did not rule out a trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi and Trump at the APEC summit.