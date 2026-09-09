https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/china-rejects-us-accusations-regarding-ai-calls-it-deliberate-attack---embassy-in-us-1124701870.html

China Rejects US Accusations Regarding AI, Calls It Deliberate Attack - Embassy in US

China Rejects US Accusations Regarding AI, Calls It Deliberate Attack - Embassy in US

Sputnik International

The United States' accusations against China regarding the alleged theft of artificial intelligence technology are unfounded and politically motivated, Liu Chang, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told Sputnik.

2026-09-09T07:11+0000

2026-09-09T07:11+0000

2026-09-09T07:11+0000

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"The US side’s hyping of the so-called 'distillation' concept is deliberate attack on China's development and progress in the AI industry. China firmly rejects it," Liu said. The spokesperson added that the development of artificial intelligence in China is based on strengthening the country’s self-reliance and scientific and technological capabilities, as well as on China’s concept of comprehensive consultations for mutual benefit. The diplomat also called on the US to adopt a course that promotes scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation between the two countries rather than politicizing science.On Tuesday, US law enforcement agencies accused Chinese AI developers of industrial-scale distillation of advanced AI models created in the US. Distillation is a method of training artificial intelligence models that involves drilling a less capable model based on the results of a more effective one. Although the method is technically widely used and legal, it allows companies to gain access to the computational power of competing labs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/reported-us-push-against-chinese-ai-reflects-anxiety-over-eroding-its-tech-supremacy---experts-1124478483.html

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