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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/china-rejects-us-accusations-regarding-ai-calls-it-deliberate-attack---embassy-in-us-1124701870.html
China Rejects US Accusations Regarding AI, Calls It Deliberate Attack - Embassy in US
China Rejects US Accusations Regarding AI, Calls It Deliberate Attack - Embassy in US
Sputnik International
The United States' accusations against China regarding the alleged theft of artificial intelligence technology are unfounded and politically motivated, Liu Chang, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told Sputnik.
2026-09-09T07:11+0000
2026-09-09T07:11+0000
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"The US side’s hyping of the so-called 'distillation' concept is deliberate attack on China's development and progress in the AI industry. China firmly rejects it," Liu said. The spokesperson added that the development of artificial intelligence in China is based on strengthening the country’s self-reliance and scientific and technological capabilities, as well as on China’s concept of comprehensive consultations for mutual benefit. The diplomat also called on the US to adopt a course that promotes scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation between the two countries rather than politicizing science.On Tuesday, US law enforcement agencies accused Chinese AI developers of industrial-scale distillation of advanced AI models created in the US. Distillation is a method of training artificial intelligence models that involves drilling a less capable model based on the results of a more effective one. Although the method is technically widely used and legal, it allows companies to gain access to the computational power of competing labs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/reported-us-push-against-chinese-ai-reflects-anxiety-over-eroding-its-tech-supremacy---experts-1124478483.html
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China Rejects US Accusations Regarding AI, Calls It Deliberate Attack - Embassy in US

07:11 GMT 09.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanChinese traffic police officers walk by a U.S. flag on an embassy car outside a hotel in Shanghai where officials from both sides met for talks aimed at ending a tariff war on July 30, 2019.
Chinese traffic police officers walk by a U.S. flag on an embassy car outside a hotel in Shanghai where officials from both sides met for talks aimed at ending a tariff war on July 30, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States' accusations against China regarding the alleged theft of artificial intelligence technology are unfounded and politically motivated, Liu Chang, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told Sputnik.
"The US side’s hyping of the so-called 'distillation' concept is deliberate attack on China's development and progress in the AI industry. China firmly rejects it," Liu said.
The spokesperson added that the development of artificial intelligence in China is based on strengthening the country’s self-reliance and scientific and technological capabilities, as well as on China’s concept of comprehensive consultations for mutual benefit.
The diplomat also called on the US to adopt a course that promotes scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation between the two countries rather than politicizing science.
On Tuesday, US law enforcement agencies accused Chinese AI developers of industrial-scale distillation of advanced AI models created in the US. Distillation is a method of training artificial intelligence models that involves drilling a less capable model based on the results of a more effective one. Although the method is technically widely used and legal, it allows companies to gain access to the computational power of competing labs.
A visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
Analysis
Reported US Push Against Chinese AI Reflects Anxiety Over Eroding Its Tech Supremacy - Experts
22 July, 16:29 GMT
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