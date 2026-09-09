https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-introduces-no-shipping-zone-east-of-strait-of-hormuz---report-1124703570.html

Iran Introduces No-Shipping Zone East of Strait of Hormuz - Report

Iran Introduces No-Shipping Zone East of Strait of Hormuz - Report

Sputnik International

Iran is imposing a no-shipping zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, and vessels must coordinate with Tehran to pass through it, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T11:08+0000

2026-09-09T11:08+0000

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"The closed area starts from the port of Chabahar all the way to certain areas of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea," Mohebbi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency. Any vessel passing through this zone will be subject to sanctions, if it does not coordinate its passage with Tehran, the spokesman said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/iran-announces-restricted-zone-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124688544.html

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