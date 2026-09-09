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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-introduces-no-shipping-zone-east-of-strait-of-hormuz---report-1124703570.html
Iran Introduces No-Shipping Zone East of Strait of Hormuz - Report
Iran Introduces No-Shipping Zone East of Strait of Hormuz - Report
Sputnik International
Iran is imposing a no-shipping zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, and vessels must coordinate with Tehran to pass through it, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said on Wednesday.
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"The closed area starts from the port of Chabahar all the way to certain areas of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea," Mohebbi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency. Any vessel passing through this zone will be subject to sanctions, if it does not coordinate its passage with Tehran, the spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/iran-announces-restricted-zone-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124688544.html
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Iran Introduces No-Shipping Zone East of Strait of Hormuz - Report

11:08 GMT 09.09.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is imposing a no-shipping zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, and vessels must coordinate with Tehran to pass through it, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said on Wednesday.
"The closed area starts from the port of Chabahar all the way to certain areas of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea," Mohebbi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
Any vessel passing through this zone will be subject to sanctions, if it does not coordinate its passage with Tehran, the spokesman said.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Announces Restricted Zone in Strait of Hormuz
7 September, 03:19 GMT
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