https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-russia-china-demand-guarantees-against-further-attacks-on-iranian-nuclear-sites-1124707291.html

Iran, Russia, China Demand Guarantees Against Further Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Iran, Russia, China Demand Guarantees Against Further Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Iran, Russia and China have demanded guarantees against further attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran's mission in Vienna said on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T17:19+0000

2026-09-09T17:19+0000

2026-09-09T17:19+0000

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The prevailing security conditions have effectively made the normal implementation of IAEA safeguards in Iran impossible, the mission added. The US and Israel struck a number of Iranian nuclear facilities during the conflict of June 2025. Iranian nuclear sites were also hit during the latest escalation that began in late February 2026. Tehran blamed the US for the strikes. The IAEA Board of Governors began its regular session on Monday in Vienna. The session, which runs until September 11, will address issues related to the implementation of safeguards in Iran and developments surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-introduces-no-shipping-zone-east-of-strait-of-hormuz---report-1124703570.html

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