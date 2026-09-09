https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-russia-china-demand-guarantees-against-further-attacks-on-iranian-nuclear-sites-1124707291.html
Iran, Russia, China Demand Guarantees Against Further Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites
Iran, Russia, China Demand Guarantees Against Further Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Iran, Russia and China have demanded guarantees against further attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran's mission in Vienna said on Wednesday.
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The prevailing security conditions have effectively made the normal implementation of IAEA safeguards in Iran impossible, the mission added. The US and Israel struck a number of Iranian nuclear facilities during the conflict of June 2025. Iranian nuclear sites were also hit during the latest escalation that began in late February 2026. Tehran blamed the US for the strikes. The IAEA Board of Governors began its regular session on Monday in Vienna. The session, which runs until September 11, will address issues related to the implementation of safeguards in Iran and developments surrounding Iran's nuclear program.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-introduces-no-shipping-zone-east-of-strait-of-hormuz---report-1124703570.html
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international atomic energy agency (iaea), russia, china, iran, iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act
international atomic energy agency (iaea), russia, china, iran, iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act
Iran, Russia, China Demand Guarantees Against Further Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Iran, Russia and China have demanded guarantees against further attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran's mission in Vienna said on Wednesday.
"China, Iran, and Russia, in a joint statement to the [IAEA] BoG [Board of Governors] today, condemned repeated attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, together with continuing threats of further aggression. In this regard, effective assurances, in particular guarantees of the non-recurrence of such actions, are indispensable for further development of Iran’s cooperation with the Agency," the mission wrote on X.
The prevailing security conditions have effectively made the normal implementation of IAEA safeguards in Iran impossible, the mission added.
The US and Israel struck a number of Iranian nuclear facilities during the conflict of June 2025. Iranian nuclear sites were also hit during the latest escalation that began in late February 2026. Tehran blamed the US for the strikes.
The IAEA Board of Governors began its regular session on Monday in Vienna. The session, which runs until September 11, will address issues related to the implementation of safeguards in Iran and developments surrounding Iran's nuclear program.