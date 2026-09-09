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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-russia-china-demand-guarantees-against-further-attacks-on-iranian-nuclear-sites-1124707291.html
Iran, Russia, China Demand Guarantees Against Further Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites
Iran, Russia, China Demand Guarantees Against Further Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Iran, Russia and China have demanded guarantees against further attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran's mission in Vienna said on Wednesday.
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The prevailing security conditions have effectively made the normal implementation of IAEA safeguards in Iran impossible, the mission added. The US and Israel struck a number of Iranian nuclear facilities during the conflict of June 2025. Iranian nuclear sites were also hit during the latest escalation that began in late February 2026. Tehran blamed the US for the strikes. The IAEA Board of Governors began its regular session on Monday in Vienna. The session, which runs until September 11, will address issues related to the implementation of safeguards in Iran and developments surrounding Iran's nuclear program.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-introduces-no-shipping-zone-east-of-strait-of-hormuz---report-1124703570.html
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Iran, Russia, China Demand Guarantees Against Further Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites

17:19 GMT 09.09.2026
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo / Go to the mediabankFlags of Iran, China and Russia.
Flags of Iran, China and Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Iran, Russia and China have demanded guarantees against further attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran's mission in Vienna said on Wednesday.
"China, Iran, and Russia, in a joint statement to the [IAEA] BoG [Board of Governors] today, condemned repeated attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, together with continuing threats of further aggression. In this regard, effective assurances, in particular guarantees of the non-recurrence of such actions, are indispensable for further development of Iran’s cooperation with the Agency," the mission wrote on X.
The prevailing security conditions have effectively made the normal implementation of IAEA safeguards in Iran impossible, the mission added.
The US and Israel struck a number of Iranian nuclear facilities during the conflict of June 2025. Iranian nuclear sites were also hit during the latest escalation that began in late February 2026. Tehran blamed the US for the strikes.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Introduces No-Shipping Zone East of Strait of Hormuz - Report
11:08 GMT
The IAEA Board of Governors began its regular session on Monday in Vienna. The session, which runs until September 11, will address issues related to the implementation of safeguards in Iran and developments surrounding Iran's nuclear program.
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