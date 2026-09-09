Russia and Vietnam Push Back Against Asset Freezes and Foreign Interference in Joint Statement
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankMeeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vietnamese President To Lam
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russia-Vietnam partnership actually contributes to global and regional stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Putin and Vietnamese President To Lam held talks at the Kremlin and then made statements to the media. On Monday, the Vietnamese leader arrived in Russia on a state visit.
"The Russian-Vietnamese genuine strategic partnership brings clear benefits to our two countries and our peoples and, in fact, contributes to global and regional stability and peace," Putin said after the meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart.
"A whole range of major joint projects is being implemented," Putin said.
The Russian leader added that cooperation between Russia and Vietnam continued to develop successfully and take on a new meaning.
Joint Statement
Russia and Vietnam have set out a broad agenda for deeper strategic and economic cooperation, taking aim at unilateral coercive measures and the freezing of sovereign assets in a joint statement by Presidents Vladimir Putin and To Lam after the two presidents' meeting in Moscow.
Russia and Vietnam have set out a broad agenda for deeper strategic and economic cooperation, taking aim at unilateral coercive measures and the freezing of sovereign assets.
"The parties confirm that defense and security cooperation is a particularly important component of the comprehensive strategic partnership and emphasize that it is not directed against third countries and is carried out in strict accordance with international law," the statement read.
Moscow and Hanoi agreed to step up intelligence sharing to counter attempts by unfriendly states and foreign intelligence services to interfere in their internal affairs, while strengthening cooperation on maritime security and safe navigation.
Energy is another major pillar: the two sides will expand oil and gas cooperation, accelerate work on potential Russian oil and LNG supplies, and continue discussions on involving Russian companies in modernizing Vietnam’s power plants. Moscow will also explore broader investment in Vietnamese energy and industry.
"The parties agreed to increase the effectiveness of ongoing projects and expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector in Russia and Vietnam in accordance with the provisions of the legislation of the two countries and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of December 10, 1982," the statement said.
The countries plan to expand rail-and-sea freight links and examine the use of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, potentially opening another route between Russia and Asian markets.
Cooperation will also deepen in science, technology, education, and professional training—extending the partnership well beyond trade and energy.
Furthermore, Russia welcomes Vietnam's willingness to facilitate a settlement in Ukraine and appreciates Hanoi's objective position.
"Russia highly appreciates Vietnam's equitable and objective position on the Ukrainian crisis and welcomes its readiness to join efforts to facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic resolution and the restoration of regional stability, taking into account the legitimate security interests of all sovereign states," the document read.
Russia and Vietnam call on the international community to refrain from supplying weapons to the Ukrainian conflict zone, the statement said.
Russia and Vietnam will strengthen data exchange to counter intentions of unfriendly countries and intelligence to interfere in internal affairs, the statement said.
During To Lam's visit, Russia and Vietnam signed 17 documents, including memorandum of understanding between the Russian Economic Development Ministry and the Vietnamese Finance Ministry on strengthening cooperation to promote investment.
The justice ministries of both countries signed a MoU on the digitalization of justice authorities. The Vietnamese Construction Ministry signed two documents with Russia’s Maritime Board and Transport Ministry. Another agreement was signed between Russia’s Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs and Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.