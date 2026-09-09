https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-and-vietnam-push-back-against-asset-freezes-and-foreign-interference-in-joint-statement-1124707945.html

Russia and Vietnam Push Back Against Asset Freezes and Foreign Interference in Joint Statement

Russia and Vietnam Push Back Against Asset Freezes and Foreign Interference in Joint Statement

Sputnik International

The Russia-Vietnam partnership actually contributes to global and regional stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T18:42+0000

2026-09-09T18:42+0000

2026-09-09T18:42+0000

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Earlier in the day, Putin and Vietnamese President To Lam held talks at the Kremlin and then made statements to the media. On Monday, the Vietnamese leader arrived in Russia on a state visit."The Russian-Vietnamese genuine strategic partnership brings clear benefits to our two countries and our peoples and, in fact, contributes to global and regional stability and peace," Putin said after the meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart."A whole range of major joint projects is being implemented," Putin said.The Russian leader added that cooperation between Russia and Vietnam continued to develop successfully and take on a new meaning.Joint StatementRussia and Vietnam have set out a broad agenda for deeper strategic and economic cooperation, taking aim at unilateral coercive measures and the freezing of sovereign assets in a joint statement by Presidents Vladimir Putin and To Lam after the two presidents' meeting in Moscow.Russia and Vietnam call on the international community to refrain from supplying weapons to the Ukrainian conflict zone, the statement said.Russia and Vietnam will strengthen data exchange to counter intentions of unfriendly countries and intelligence to interfere in internal affairs, the statement said.During To Lam's visit, Russia and Vietnam signed 17 documents, including memorandum of understanding between the Russian Economic Development Ministry and the Vietnamese Finance Ministry on strengthening cooperation to promote investment.The justice ministries of both countries signed a MoU on the digitalization of justice authorities. The Vietnamese Construction Ministry signed two documents with Russia’s Maritime Board and Transport Ministry. Another agreement was signed between Russia’s Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs and Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-vietnam-sign-17-documents-during-vietnamese-presidents-state-visit-1124707412.html

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