https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/vietnamese-president-calls-putin-great-friend-brother-to-vietnamese-people-1124706085.html

Vietnamese President Calls Putin Great Friend, Brother to Vietnamese People

Vietnamese President Calls Putin Great Friend, Brother to Vietnamese People

Sputnik International

Vietnamese President To Lam said on Wednesday that he considered Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a great friend and a brother of the Vietnamese people.

2026-09-09T13:51+0000

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2026-09-09T14:29+0000

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"Dear Comrade Vladimir Putin, I am very pleased to meet with you. You are our great friend, a close brother to the Vietnamese people, and a comrade with whom I share a special personal bond," To Lam said at the start of their meeting in the Kremlin. The Vietnamese leader, who arrived in Russia on a state visit on Monday, said he expected Russia to hold safe and successful parliamentary elections next week. Putin and To Lam will discuss the current state and prospects for the further development of the Russia-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Key topics will include trade, economic, scientific, and educational ties, as well as cultural exchanges and cooperation in security and defense. The two leaders will also exchange views on pressing issues of the international and regional agendas.Vietnam considers relations with Russia a priority in its foreign policy, To Lam said."Vietnam consistently attaches great importance to developing relations with Russia and considers them a priority, which is a consistent course and the main strategic choice in Vietnam’s entire foreign policy," To Lam said.The president also praised Putin's contribution to the formation of a multipolar world order, as well as expressed sincere gratitude to the leader and the people of Russia for the development of bilateral cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-vietnam-continue-to-work-together-in-field-of-security---putin-1124704246.html

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