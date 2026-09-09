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Russia, Vietnam Continue to Work Together in Field of Security - Putin
Russia, Vietnam Continue to Work Together in Field of Security - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia and Vietnam continue to work together in the field of security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-09-09T12:44+0000
2026-09-09T12:44+0000
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"We continue to work in all other areas, including culture, education, and security issues," Putin said at a meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam in the Kremlin. Special relations of friendship and mutual understanding between Russia and Vietnam have developed since Hanoi's struggle for sovereignty, Putin added.Russia's trade with Vietnam reached almost 6% last year and in the first half of 2026 this figure nearly doubled, Vladimir Putin said.Vietnam considers relations with Russia a priority in its foreign policy, Vietnamese President To Lam said."Vietnam consistently attaches great importance to developing relations with Russia and considers them a priority, which is a consistent course and the main strategic choice in Vietnam’s entire foreign policy," To Lam said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The president also praised Putin's contribution to the formation of a multipolar world order, as well as expressed sincere gratitude to the leader and the people of Russia for the development of bilateral cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-vietnam-exchange-4-agreements-on-scientific-cooperation-at-joint-forum-1124702504.html
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Russia, Vietnam Continue to Work Together in Field of Security - Putin

12:44 GMT 09.09.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin with Vietnamese President To Lam in the Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Vietnamese President To Lam in the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Vietnam continue to work together in the field of security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We continue to work in all other areas, including culture, education, and security issues," Putin said at a meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam in the Kremlin.
Special relations of friendship and mutual understanding between Russia and Vietnam have developed since Hanoi's struggle for sovereignty, Putin added.
Russia's trade with Vietnam reached almost 6% last year and in the first half of 2026 this figure nearly doubled, Vladimir Putin said.
"We are developing our bilateral relations, and our trade is growing. Last year [bilateral trade] grew almost by 6%. This year, in the first six months, the growth rate of trade has actually doubled," Putin said at a meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam in the Kremlin.
Vietnam considers relations with Russia a priority in its foreign policy, Vietnamese President To Lam said.
"Vietnam consistently attaches great importance to developing relations with Russia and considers them a priority, which is a consistent course and the main strategic choice in Vietnam’s entire foreign policy," To Lam said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The president also praised Putin's contribution to the formation of a multipolar world order, as well as expressed sincere gratitude to the leader and the people of Russia for the development of bilateral cooperation.
General Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
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