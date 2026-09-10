https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/eu-cheers-ukraines-rush-to-mobilize-women--russian-intel-1124709589.html
EU Cheerleads Ukraine's Rush to Mobilize Women — Russian Intel
EU Cheerleads Ukraine's Rush to Mobilize Women — Russian Intel
Sputnik International
The European Union welcomes the intensification of the discussion on the mobilization of women in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Thursday.
2026-09-10T08:38+0000
2026-09-10T08:38+0000
2026-09-10T08:49+0000
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"The European Commission welcomes the intensification of discussions in Ukraine on the issue of women's mobilization," the SVR said in a statement. The leadership of the European Union demands that Kiev begin to mobilize women following the example of Israel, the statement read, adding that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas complains that the lack of men fit for military service is increasing in Ukraine.
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EU Cheerleads Ukraine's Rush to Mobilize Women — Russian Intel
08:38 GMT 10.09.2026 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 10.09.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union welcomes the intensification of the discussion on the mobilization of women in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Thursday.
"The European Commission welcomes the intensification of discussions in Ukraine on the issue of women's mobilization," the SVR said in a statement.
The leadership of the European Union demands that Kiev begin to mobilize women
following the example of Israel, the statement read, adding that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas complains that the lack of men fit for military service is increasing in Ukraine.
"At the same time, Brussels is looking for new 'creative' ways to 'help' ... Ukraine ensure a constant influx of 'cannon fodder,'" the SVR added.