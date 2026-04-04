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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/why-sould-ukrainian-regime-be-interested-in-forced-mobilization-of-women-1123940434.html
Why Сould Ukrainian Regime Be Interested in Forced Mobilization of Women?
Why Сould Ukrainian Regime Be Interested in Forced Mobilization of Women?
Sputnik International
Reports about women’s forced mobilization in Ukraine come as desertion there has reached a massive scale, approaching around 500,000 cases. The number of draft evaders in the country currently exceeds one million people.
2026-04-04T06:25+0000
2026-04-04T07:18+0000
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With a catastrophic lack of manpower, the Ukrainian administration is desperately making “lawless attempts to expand the mobilization pool at the expense of women,” Ukrainian politician and former MP Volodymyr Oleynyk tells Sputnik.“But the authorities have gone further. There are already cases when women who have never worked in healthcare are forcibly registered and classified as auxiliary medical personnel.”Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their OwnUkrainian politicians are openly calling on women to fight because they are not going to let their dear ones to do so, according to Oleynyk. “Let them set an example ( Zelensky's wife at the helm of a battalion, for instance) instead of urging other women to go to the battlefield.”“Overall, the Ukrainian army’s morale is on the brink of collapse as soldiers’ motivation to fight is swiftly declining. They cannot understand why they should stand up for their country whose land and minerals have been bought by the West.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/war-is-womens-business-ukraine-forces-women-into-the-meat-grinder-1123938753.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/hungarian-minister-slams-forced-mobilization-in-ukraine-as-disgrace-for-europe-1122725914.html
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ukraine's possible women's mobilization, military service, ukrainian army's low morale, ukrainian recruitment centers, ukrainian regime
ukraine's possible women's mobilization, military service, ukrainian army's low morale, ukrainian recruitment centers, ukrainian regime

Why Сould Ukrainian Regime Be Interested in Forced Mobilization of Women?

06:25 GMT 04.04.2026 (Updated: 07:18 GMT 04.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkriane's female soldiers march during a rehearsal of a military parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Aug. 18, 2018.
Ukriane's female soldiers march during a rehearsal of a military parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Aug. 18, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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Reports about women’s forced mobilization in Ukraine come as desertion there has reached a massive scale, approaching around 500,000 cases. The number of draft evaders in the country currently exceeds one million people.
With a catastrophic lack of manpower, the Ukrainian administration is desperately making “lawless attempts to expand the mobilization pool at the expense of women,” Ukrainian politician and former MP Volodymyr Oleynyk tells Sputnik.
Under Ukraine’s law, those women who have medical education—both higher and secondary—as well as those just working in the pharmaceutical field, must register for military service, he noted.
“But the authorities have gone further. There are already cases when women who have never worked in healthcare are forcibly registered and classified as auxiliary medical personnel.”
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Group of Forces fire a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2026
Analysis
'War is Women’s Business': Ukraine Forces Women Into the Meat-Grinder
3 April, 13:49 GMT
As for reports about Ukrainian recruitment centers lacking a mechanism to remove women mistakenly registered as liable for military service, all this may be explained by the fact that “lawlessness prevails in Ukraine where the Constitution is on pause as Zelensky himself admitted.”

Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their Own

Ukrainian politicians are openly calling on women to fight because they are not going to let their dear ones to do so, according to Oleynyk.
“All those politicians work for the propaganda machine and get money for it. And when they talk about women at the frontline, they don’t mean their wives, sisters, and daughters but instead refer to poor women whose mobilized husbands have been killed. That's the difference.”
“Let them set an example ( Zelensky's wife at the helm of a battalion, for instance) instead of urging other women to go to the battlefield.”
“Overall, the Ukrainian army’s morale is on the brink of collapse as soldiers’ motivation to fight is swiftly declining. They cannot understand why they should stand up for their country whose land and minerals have been bought by the West.”
Военнослужащие 3-ей бригады ВСУ Спартан принимают участие в учениях по тактической медицине в Харьковской области - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2025
World
Hungarian Minister Slams Forced Mobilization in Ukraine as 'Disgrace for Europe'
4 September 2025, 13:26 GMT
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