https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/why-sould-ukrainian-regime-be-interested-in-forced-mobilization-of-women-1123940434.html

Why Сould Ukrainian Regime Be Interested in Forced Mobilization of Women?

Why Сould Ukrainian Regime Be Interested in Forced Mobilization of Women?

Sputnik International

Reports about women’s forced mobilization in Ukraine come as desertion there has reached a massive scale, approaching around 500,000 cases. The number of draft evaders in the country currently exceeds one million people.

2026-04-04T06:25+0000

2026-04-04T06:25+0000

2026-04-04T07:18+0000

analysis

ukraine

women

mobilization

desertion

authorities

service

fight

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With a catastrophic lack of manpower, the Ukrainian administration is desperately making “lawless attempts to expand the mobilization pool at the expense of women,” Ukrainian politician and former MP Volodymyr Oleynyk tells Sputnik.“But the authorities have gone further. There are already cases when women who have never worked in healthcare are forcibly registered and classified as auxiliary medical personnel.”Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their OwnUkrainian politicians are openly calling on women to fight because they are not going to let their dear ones to do so, according to Oleynyk. “Let them set an example ( Zelensky's wife at the helm of a battalion, for instance) instead of urging other women to go to the battlefield.”“Overall, the Ukrainian army’s morale is on the brink of collapse as soldiers’ motivation to fight is swiftly declining. They cannot understand why they should stand up for their country whose land and minerals have been bought by the West.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/war-is-womens-business-ukraine-forces-women-into-the-meat-grinder-1123938753.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/hungarian-minister-slams-forced-mobilization-in-ukraine-as-disgrace-for-europe-1122725914.html

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ukraine's possible women's mobilization, military service, ukrainian army's low morale, ukrainian recruitment centers, ukrainian regime