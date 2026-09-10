https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russia-india-will-soon-hold-meetings-on-certification-of-il-114-300-plane-1124709166.html

Russia, India to Hold Meetings Soon on Certifying Il-114-300 Aircraft

Russia, India to Hold Meetings Soon on Certifying Il-114-300 Aircraft

Sputnik International

Russia and India will soon hold meetings to discuss the certification of the Il-114-300 aircraft in India, Dmitry Yadrov, head of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), said on Thursday.

2026-09-10T07:13+0000

2026-09-10T07:13+0000

2026-09-10T08:52+0000

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"As for the Il-114, its great appeal is, of course, due to its performance characteristics and its ability to operate on regional routes… I am confident that detailed meetings will be held in the near future regarding the need to conduct certification procedures in India itself so that this aircraft can be operated by Indian airlines in the future," Yadrov said during the Innoprom. India forum. Yadrov also expressed confidence that the Russian import-substituted Superjet (SJ-100) would be attractive to the Indian market. According to estimates by the Indian corporation Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian airlines’ demand for SJ-100 stands at 300 aircraft, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.

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