https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russian-il-114-300-airliner-proves-fit-for-extreme-arctic-conditions-1124131713.html
Russian Il-114-300 Airliner Proves Fit for Extreme Arctic Conditions
Russian Il-114-300 Airliner Proves Fit for Extreme Arctic Conditions
Sputnik International
Specialists from the Ilyushin Aviation Complex – part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the Rostec State Corporation – conducted flights of the Il-114-300 turboprop airliner from the Arctic islands of Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land.
2026-05-15T14:30+0000
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They tested the aircraft’s flight and navigation systems, including the BINS-2015 inertial navigation system which works independently of satellite networks.The milestone expands Russian domestic aviation and ensures access to the North Pole and other regions with harsh climates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/first-flight-of-entirely-homegrown-russian-mc-21-plane-expected-in-october---minister-1122978062.html
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russia, arctic, novaya zemlya, ilyushin aviation complex, united aircraft corporation, il-114
russia, arctic, novaya zemlya, ilyushin aviation complex, united aircraft corporation, il-114
Russian Il-114-300 Airliner Proves Fit for Extreme Arctic Conditions
Specialists from the Ilyushin Aviation Complex – part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the Rostec State Corporation – conducted flights of the Il-114-300 turboprop airliner from the Arctic islands of Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land.
They tested the aircraft’s flight
and navigation systems, including the BINS-2015 inertial navigation system which works independently of satellite networks.
The milestone expands Russian domestic aviation and ensures access to the North Pole and other regions with harsh climates.
17 October 2025, 10:47 GMT