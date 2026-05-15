https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russian-il-114-300-airliner-proves-fit-for-extreme-arctic-conditions-1124131713.html

Russian Il-114-300 Airliner Proves Fit for Extreme Arctic Conditions

Russian Il-114-300 Airliner Proves Fit for Extreme Arctic Conditions

Sputnik International

Specialists from the Ilyushin Aviation Complex – part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the Rostec State Corporation – conducted flights of the Il-114-300 turboprop airliner from the Arctic islands of Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land.

2026-05-15T14:30+0000

2026-05-15T14:30+0000

2026-05-15T14:30+0000

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novaya zemlya

ilyushin aviation complex

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They tested the aircraft’s flight and navigation systems, including the BINS-2015 inertial navigation system which works independently of satellite networks.The milestone expands Russian domestic aviation and ensures access to the North Pole and other regions with harsh climates.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/first-flight-of-entirely-homegrown-russian-mc-21-plane-expected-in-october---minister-1122978062.html

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russia, arctic, novaya zemlya, ilyushin aviation complex, united aircraft corporation, il-114