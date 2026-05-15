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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russian-il-114-300-airliner-proves-fit-for-extreme-arctic-conditions-1124131713.html
Russian Il-114-300 Airliner Proves Fit for Extreme Arctic Conditions
Russian Il-114-300 Airliner Proves Fit for Extreme Arctic Conditions
Sputnik International
Specialists from the Ilyushin Aviation Complex – part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the Rostec State Corporation – conducted flights of the Il-114-300 turboprop airliner from the Arctic islands of Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land.
2026-05-15T14:30+0000
2026-05-15T14:30+0000
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They tested the aircraft’s flight and navigation systems, including the BINS-2015 inertial navigation system which works independently of satellite networks.The milestone expands Russian domestic aviation and ensures access to the North Pole and other regions with harsh climates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/first-flight-of-entirely-homegrown-russian-mc-21-plane-expected-in-october---minister-1122978062.html
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Russian Il-114-300 Airliner Proves Fit for Extreme Arctic Conditions

14:30 GMT 15.05.2026
© SputnikIlyushin Il-114
Ilyushin Il-114 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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Specialists from the Ilyushin Aviation Complex – part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the Rostec State Corporation – conducted flights of the Il-114-300 turboprop airliner from the Arctic islands of Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land.
They tested the aircraft’s flight and navigation systems, including the BINS-2015 inertial navigation system which works independently of satellite networks.

The milestone expands Russian domestic aviation and ensures access to the North Pole and other regions with harsh climates.
MC-21 aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2025
Russia
First Flight of Entirely Homegrown Russian MC-21 Plane Expected in October - Minister
17 October 2025, 10:47 GMT
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