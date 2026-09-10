https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russia-invites-india-to-cooperate-on-drones---industry-minister-1124713455.html

Russia Invites India to Cooperate on Drones - Industry Minister

Russia Invites India to Cooperate on Drones - Industry Minister

Sputnik International

NEW DELHI, (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to team up with Indian partners in the field of unmanned transport systems, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday.

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Alikhanov added that Russia is developing airspace control systems that will become the basis for managing unmanned air transport in the near future. The Innoprom.India first international industrial exhibition opened in New Delhi on Wednesday in the run-up to the 18th BRICS summit. More than 120 companies from Russia and India are showcasing their products at the three-day event.

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