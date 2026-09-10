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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russia-invites-india-to-cooperate-on-drones---industry-minister-1124713455.html
Russia Invites India to Cooperate on Drones - Industry Minister
Russia Invites India to Cooperate on Drones - Industry Minister
Sputnik International
NEW DELHI, (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to team up with Indian partners in the field of unmanned transport systems, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday.
2026-09-10T18:09+0000
2026-09-10T18:09+0000
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Alikhanov added that Russia is developing airspace control systems that will become the basis for managing unmanned air transport in the near future. The Innoprom.India first international industrial exhibition opened in New Delhi on Wednesday in the run-up to the 18th BRICS summit. More than 120 companies from Russia and India are showcasing their products at the three-day event.
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Russia Invites India to Cooperate on Drones - Industry Minister

18:09 GMT 10.09.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyAn instructor from the Ukrainian company General Cherry demonstrates the operation of an anti-air interceptor drone.
An instructor from the Ukrainian company General Cherry demonstrates the operation of an anti-air interceptor drone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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NEW DELHI, (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to team up with Indian partners in the field of unmanned transport systems, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday.
"We propose considering cooperation in the field of unmanned transport systems. This sector is developing rapidly in our country. New solutions are finding wide application in the industry, energy, agriculture, aerial photography and cartography, and cargo delivery," the minister said at an industrial forum in New Delhi.
Alikhanov added that Russia is developing airspace control systems that will become the basis for managing unmanned air transport in the near future.
The Innoprom.India first international industrial exhibition opened in New Delhi on Wednesday in the run-up to the 18th BRICS summit. More than 120 companies from Russia and India are showcasing their products at the three-day event.
Russian President Vladimir Putin boarding a plane - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
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