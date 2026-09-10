https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/putin-will-fly-to-india-on-thursday-to-attend-brics-summit---kremlin-1124710779.html

Putin Will Fly to India on Thursday to Attend BRICS Summit - Kremlin

Putin Will Fly to India on Thursday to Attend BRICS Summit - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will fly to India on Thursday to attend the BRICS summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-09-10T11:34+0000

2026-09-10T11:34+0000

2026-09-10T11:50+0000

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"The president continues to prepare for the upcoming BRICS summit, which will be held in New Delhi, where, in fact, the president will fly out tonight," Peskov told reporters. A whole range of bilateral meetings and multilateral formats within the framework of the BRICS organization is planned, the spokesman added.Many BRICS countries are facing illegal restrictions from third countries, and so are looking for ways to ensure settlements, Peskov said.Russia Will Continue to Hit Merchant Ships in Black Sea Used for Ukrainian TroopsRussia will continue to strike at merchant ships in the Black Sea used to transport weapons and resources for the armed forces of Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses all issues related to the special military operation with the military on a weekly basis, the spokesman told reporters, commenting on the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces on resort cities.Russia was not the initiator of attacks on ships in the Black Sea, it was Kiev that opened Pandora's box with attacks on peaceful facilities, Peskov added.The Ukrainians have turned to terrorism after failing to reverse its losses on the battlefield, Peskov said.Russia is taking measures to counter the threat of Ukrainian terrorism, he added.No Threat Posed to Zelensky's Plane in Chisinau, Ukraine Admitted ThisThere was no threat to Vladimir Zelensky's plane in Chisinau, the Ukrainians themselves recognized this, the threat was ephemeral, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday."As for this ephemeral threat to the plane [of Zelensky], it did not exist, the Ukrainians themselves have already recognized this," Peskov told reporters.Earlier this week, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said that Zelensky's aircraft was "almost hit" by a drone on Tuesday during takeoff from Moldova. Later, the Moldovan authorities denied this statement.Kiev will likely continue various provocations with a view to dragging its Western sponsors into conflict, Peskov said.These attempts have drawn heightened attention from Russian special services, which are "doing their job," the spokesman added.Latvia Loses Much Due to Decision on 300% Duties on Grain From Russia, BelarusLatvia loses a lot due to its decision to impose 300% duties on grain from Russia and Belarus, Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.On Monday, the LETA news agency reported, citing Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, that the Latvian government plans to introduce a 300% duty on grain transit from Russia and Belarus.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/ukraine-plotting-to-use-latvia-as-launchpad-for-strikes-against-russia---russian-foreign-intel-1124147047.html

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