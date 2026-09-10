https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-skaters-kondratyuk-valieva-no-longer-qualify-for-neutral-status--isu-1124709440.html

Russian Skaters Kondratyuk, Valieva No Longer Qualify For Neutral Status — ISU

Russian Skaters Kondratyuk, Valieva No Longer Qualify For Neutral Status — ISU

Sputnik International

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on its official website that Russian figure skaters Mark Kondratyuk and Kamila Valieva no longer meet the requirements to compete as individual neutral athletes.

2026-09-10T08:14+0000

2026-09-10T08:14+0000

2026-09-10T08:14+0000

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“Following an individual assessment of compliance with ISU requirements, the ISU has determined that Mark Kondratyuk and Kamila Valieva no longer meet the criteria for participation as individual neutral athletes,” the organization said in a statement.The ISU noted that an athlete or coaching staff member is ineligible for neutral athlete status if they have served in the Russian or Belarusian armed forces or national security agencies since February 2022, actively participated in military operations, or publicly supported the conflict in Ukraine.In June, the ISU allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete internationally under neutral status.Earlier, a Sputnik source reported that the ISU had revoked the neutral status of Russian figure skaters Valieva and Kondratyuk. The athletes challenged the decision and had been awaiting the ISU’s final ruling.Russian track and field athletes have faced restrictions since 2015, when World Athletics suspended the Russian Federation over a doping scandal. Some athletes were later allowed to compete as neutrals, but in 2022 the organization imposed a separate blanket ban linked to the conflict in Ukraine.World Athletics restored the Russian federation’s membership in 2023 and removed all doping-related sanctions this March, but Russian track and field athletes are still barred from international events, even under neutral status.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/playing-by-no-rules-how-politics-seeks-to-take-over-international-sports-1124423594.html

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