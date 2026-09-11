https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/highlights-from-putins-speech-at-brics-summit-in-new-delhi-1124717690.html

Highlights From Putin’s Speech at BRICS Summit in New Delhi

Highlights From Putin’s Speech at BRICS Summit in New Delhi

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said BRICS countries have become a major driver of global economic growth, accounting for more than 40% of global GDP over the past five years.

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Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Putin highlighted the bloc’s growing economic role and criticized attempts by Western countries to preserve their influence.Key statement:Putin’s remarks come as BRICS seeks to strengthen economic cooperation and increase its role in the global economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/putin-plans-several-bilateral-meetings-on-sidelines-of-brics-summit-in-india---kremlin-aide-1124711147.html

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