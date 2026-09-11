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Highlights From Putin’s Speech at BRICS Summit in New Delhi
Highlights From Putin’s Speech at BRICS Summit in New Delhi
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin said BRICS countries have become a major driver of global economic growth, accounting for more than 40% of global GDP over the past five years.
2026-09-11T12:57+0000
2026-09-11T13:10+0000
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Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Putin highlighted the bloc’s growing economic role and criticized attempts by Western countries to preserve their influence.Key statement:Putin’s remarks come as BRICS seeks to strengthen economic cooperation and increase its role in the global economy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/putin-plans-several-bilateral-meetings-on-sidelines-of-brics-summit-in-india---kremlin-aide-1124711147.html
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Highlights From Putin’s Speech at BRICS Summit in New Delhi

12:57 GMT 11.09.2026 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 11.09.2026)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the plenary session of the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the plenary session of the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin said BRICS countries have become a major driver of global economic growth, accounting for more than 40% of global GDP over the past five years.
Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Putin highlighted the bloc’s growing economic role and criticized attempts by Western countries to preserve their influence.
Key statement:
BRICS economies continue to expand their influence through large domestic markets, rapid urbanisation, and rising economic activity
The rivalry between BRICS and Western economies is increasingly taking place at the state level as countries compete for economic influence
Energy infrastructure and supply routes have become a key focus amid growing geopolitical competition
Emerging markets and stronger economic partnerships are becoming important sources of global growth
Expanding business ties and long-term partnerships are strengthening links between BRICS members and their partners
Putin’s remarks come as BRICS seeks to strengthen economic cooperation and increase its role in the global economy.
State visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
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Putin Plans Several Bilateral Meetings on Sidelines of BRICS Summit in India - Kremlin Aide
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