https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/putin-plans-several-bilateral-meetings-on-sidelines-of-brics-summit-in-india---kremlin-aide-1124711147.html

Putin Plans Several Bilateral Meetings on Sidelines of BRICS Summit in India - Kremlin Aide

Putin Plans Several Bilateral Meetings on Sidelines of BRICS Summit in India - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

2026-09-10T12:20+0000

2026-09-10T12:20+0000

2026-09-10T12:21+0000

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"As usual, when such multilateral events are held, they are used to hold bilateral meetings. This time, too, we planned several bilateral meetings," Ushakov told reporters. On Friday, Putin plans to meet with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Dilma Rousseff, the head of the BRICS New Development Bank, the official said. Moscow is also considering the possibility of Putin meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Friday, Ushakov said.Russia highly appreciates trusting relations that have developed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ushakov said.Putin will hold a conversation with Modi on Friday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, the official added.A representative Russian delegation of about 300 people will participate in the BRICS Business forum in India, Ushakov said."A very representative delegation from Russia is taking part in this business forum. It is now, at the moment, we have counted about 300 people," Ushakov told reporters.The Russian delegation at the BRICS summit will include Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Russian Presidential Executive Office Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, the official added.Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to India on September 11-13, the official said.Vietnamese President To Lam invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a state visit to Vietnam in 2027, Ushakov added.Toh Lam paid a state visit to Russia. The leaders of Russia and Vietnam held talks in the Kremlin on Wednesday. Ushakov called the contacts intense, meaningful and successful.

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yury ushakov, vladimir putin, cyril ramaphosa, russia, brics, kremlin, brics summit, vietnam