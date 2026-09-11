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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/russia-hits-ukraines-military-objects-port-infrastructure-overnight---defense-ministry-1124714345.html
Russia Hits Ukraine's Military Objects, Port Infrastructure Overnight - Defense Ministry
Russia Hits Ukraine's Military Objects, Port Infrastructure Overnight - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces hit military facilities and port infrastructure facilities of Ukraine, as well as naval vessels delivering military cargo to the enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-09-11T05:40+0000
2026-09-11T06:50+0000
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"Last night, the armed forces of Russia launched group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which military industry facilities and logistics centers of Ukraine involved in the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles were hit," the ministry said in a statement.As a result of strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones, the following targets were hit:📍 In Kiev and the Kiev region:▪️ The BeMobile data center, which provided storage, processing, and transmission of data – including intelligence – and supported the operation of network equipment for the Ukrainian army▪️ The Gostomel logistics center, used for storing and distributing components for the production of long- and medium-range UAVs📍 In the Khmelnitsky region:▪️ The innovation terminal of the Nova Poshta logistics center in Khmelnitsky, used for storing and distributing fixed-wing UAVs and their components📍 In the Dnepropetrovsk region:▪️ The Dnepr logistics center, used for storing fixed-wing UAVs and their components📍 In Odessa and the Odessa region:▪️ An automobile components plant carrying out repair and maintenance of Ukrainian military equipment▪️ A warehouse of components for foreign-made UAVs intended for the Ukrainian army, in the settlement of Vizirka📍 In the port of Chernomorsk:▪️ Two dry cargo vessels that delivered military cargo for the Ukrainian army, and a naval boat, as well as fuel storage tanks and a storage facility with equipment intended for the Ukrainian armyAdditionally, at sea while en route to the port of Odessa, a dry cargo vessel delivering cargo for the Ukrainian army was struck.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-missile-barrage-incinerates-ukraines-maritime-logistics--supply-routes--mod-1124709047.html
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Russia Hits Ukraine's Military Objects, Port Infrastructure Overnight - Defense Ministry

05:40 GMT 11.09.2026 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 11.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabankDrills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system.
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2026
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The Russian armed forces hit military facilities and port infrastructure facilities of Ukraine, as well as naval vessels delivering military cargo to the armed forces of Ukraine at night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Last night, the armed forces of Russia launched group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which military industry facilities and logistics centers of Ukraine involved in the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles were hit," the ministry said in a statement.
As a result of strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones, the following targets were hit:
📍 In Kiev and the Kiev region:
▪️ The BeMobile data center, which provided storage, processing, and transmission of data – including intelligence – and supported the operation of network equipment for the Ukrainian army
▪️ The Gostomel logistics center, used for storing and distributing components for the production of long- and medium-range UAVs
📍 In the Khmelnitsky region:
▪️ The innovation terminal of the Nova Poshta logistics center in Khmelnitsky, used for storing and distributing fixed-wing UAVs and their components
📍 In the Dnepropetrovsk region:
▪️ The Dnepr logistics center, used for storing fixed-wing UAVs and their components
📍 In Odessa and the Odessa region:
▪️ An automobile components plant carrying out repair and maintenance of Ukrainian military equipment
▪️ A warehouse of components for foreign-made UAVs intended for the Ukrainian army, in the settlement of Vizirka
📍 In the port of Chernomorsk:
▪️ Two dry cargo vessels that delivered military cargo for the Ukrainian army, and a naval boat, as well as fuel storage tanks and a storage facility with equipment intended for the Ukrainian army
Additionally, at sea while en route to the port of Odessa, a dry cargo vessel delivering cargo for the Ukrainian army was struck.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
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