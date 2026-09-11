https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/russia-hits-ukraines-military-objects-port-infrastructure-overnight---defense-ministry-1124714345.html

Russia Hits Ukraine's Military Objects, Port Infrastructure Overnight - Defense Ministry

Russia Hits Ukraine's Military Objects, Port Infrastructure Overnight - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces hit military facilities and port infrastructure facilities of Ukraine, as well as naval vessels delivering military cargo to the enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-09-11T05:40+0000

2026-09-11T05:40+0000

2026-09-11T06:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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strikes

weapons

facilities

unmanned aerial vehicle

cargo

russian armed forces

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"Last night, the armed forces of Russia launched group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which military industry facilities and logistics centers of Ukraine involved in the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles were hit," the ministry said in a statement.As a result of strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones, the following targets were hit:📍 In Kiev and the Kiev region:▪️ The BeMobile data center, which provided storage, processing, and transmission of data – including intelligence – and supported the operation of network equipment for the Ukrainian army▪️ The Gostomel logistics center, used for storing and distributing components for the production of long- and medium-range UAVs📍 In the Khmelnitsky region:▪️ The innovation terminal of the Nova Poshta logistics center in Khmelnitsky, used for storing and distributing fixed-wing UAVs and their components📍 In the Dnepropetrovsk region:▪️ The Dnepr logistics center, used for storing fixed-wing UAVs and their components📍 In Odessa and the Odessa region:▪️ An automobile components plant carrying out repair and maintenance of Ukrainian military equipment▪️ A warehouse of components for foreign-made UAVs intended for the Ukrainian army, in the settlement of Vizirka📍 In the port of Chernomorsk:▪️ Two dry cargo vessels that delivered military cargo for the Ukrainian army, and a naval boat, as well as fuel storage tanks and a storage facility with equipment intended for the Ukrainian armyAdditionally, at sea while en route to the port of Odessa, a dry cargo vessel delivering cargo for the Ukrainian army was struck.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-missile-barrage-incinerates-ukraines-maritime-logistics--supply-routes--mod-1124709047.html

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russia, ukraine, strikes, weapons, facilities, unmanned aerial vehicle, cargo, russian armed forces