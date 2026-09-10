https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-missile-barrage-incinerates-ukraines-maritime-logistics--supply-routes--mod-1124709047.html
Russian Drone Barrage Incinerates Ukraine’s Maritime Logistics & Supply Routes — MoD
Russian Drone Barrage Incinerates Ukraine’s Maritime Logistics & Supply Routes — MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Armed Forces struck a Ukrainian drone depot in Nikolayev (Mykolaiv), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
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2026-09-10T07:17+0000
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"As a result of strikes by attack drones, the following were hit: a warehouse for unmanned aerial vehicles intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine in the city of Nikolayev," the ministry said. It said the Russian military also struck two dry-cargo ships bound for the port of Odessa, which were transporting supplies for the armed forces of Ukraine. The statement also said Russia's Armed Forces hit infrastructure facilities used for storing military cargo in the port of Chernomorsk.
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Russian Drone Barrage Incinerates Ukraine’s Maritime Logistics & Supply Routes — MoD
07:13 GMT 10.09.2026 (Updated: 07:17 GMT 10.09.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Armed Forces struck a Ukrainian drone depot in Nikolayev (Mykolaiv), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"As a result of strikes by attack drones, the following were hit: a warehouse for unmanned aerial vehicles intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine in the city of Nikolayev," the ministry said.
It said the Russian military also struck two dry-cargo ships bound for the port of Odessa, which were transporting supplies for the armed forces of Ukraine.
The statement also said Russia's Armed Forces hit infrastructure
facilities used for storing military cargo in the port of Chernomorsk.