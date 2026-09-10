https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-missile-barrage-incinerates-ukraines-maritime-logistics--supply-routes--mod-1124709047.html

Russian Drone Barrage Incinerates Ukraine’s Maritime Logistics & Supply Routes — MoD

Russian Drone Barrage Incinerates Ukraine’s Maritime Logistics & Supply Routes — MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Armed Forces struck a Ukrainian drone depot in Nikolayev (Mykolaiv), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2026-09-10T07:13+0000

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2026-09-10T07:17+0000

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"As a result of strikes by attack drones, the following were hit: a warehouse for unmanned aerial vehicles intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine in the city of Nikolayev," the ministry said. It said the Russian military also struck two dry-cargo ships bound for the port of Odessa, which were transporting supplies for the armed forces of Ukraine. The statement also said Russia's Armed Forces hit infrastructure facilities used for storing military cargo in the port of Chernomorsk.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russias-strikes-on-ukraines-border-checkpoints-choke-off-diverted-maritime-logistics-pipeline-1124704396.html

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