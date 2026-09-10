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Russian Drone Barrage Incinerates Ukraine’s Maritime Logistics & Supply Routes — MoD
Russian Drone Barrage Incinerates Ukraine’s Maritime Logistics & Supply Routes — MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Armed Forces struck a Ukrainian drone depot in Nikolayev (Mykolaiv), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
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2026-09-10T07:17+0000
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"As a result of strikes by attack drones, the following were hit: a warehouse for unmanned aerial vehicles intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine in the city of Nikolayev," the ministry said. It said the Russian military also struck two dry-cargo ships bound for the port of Odessa, which were transporting supplies for the armed forces of Ukraine. The statement also said Russia's Armed Forces hit infrastructure facilities used for storing military cargo in the port of Chernomorsk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russias-strikes-on-ukraines-border-checkpoints-choke-off-diverted-maritime-logistics-pipeline-1124704396.html
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Russian Drone Barrage Incinerates Ukraine’s Maritime Logistics & Supply Routes — MoD

07:13 GMT 10.09.2026 (Updated: 07:17 GMT 10.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Armed Forces struck a Ukrainian drone depot in Nikolayev (Mykolaiv), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"As a result of strikes by attack drones, the following were hit: a warehouse for unmanned aerial vehicles intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine in the city of Nikolayev," the ministry said.
It said the Russian military also struck two dry-cargo ships bound for the port of Odessa, which were transporting supplies for the armed forces of Ukraine.
The statement also said Russia's Armed Forces hit infrastructure facilities used for storing military cargo in the port of Chernomorsk.
A Russian serviceman with a drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
Analysis
Russia's Strikes on Ukraine's Border Checkpoints Choke Off Diverted Maritime Logistics Pipeline
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