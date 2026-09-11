https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/us-navy-acknowledges-iranian-strikes-seriously-damage-fifth-fleet-base-in-bahrain-1124714053.html
US Navy Acknowledges Iranian Strikes Seriously Damage Fifth Fleet Base in Bahrain
US Navy Acknowledges Iranian Strikes Seriously Damage Fifth Fleet Base in Bahrain
Sputnik International
Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said that Iranian forces had inflicted significant damage on US facilities in Bahrain, including infrastructure... 11.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-11T03:59+0000
2026-09-11T03:59+0000
2026-09-11T04:42+0000
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Iranian forces "blew the hell out of Bahrain," Cao told The Epoch Times. Damage to the Fifth Fleet headquarters and facilities at the naval base in Bahrain has significantly limited the ability of US ships to call at the port, the acting secretary reportedly said, adding that following the damage to the base, the crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was effectively deprived of the opportunity to make a stop there. The US forces are currently examining whether to restore and reuse its military facilities in the Middle East following the conclusion of the conflict with Iran, the report added. "I have a task force that's looking at that," Cao also said, when asked about the need for the US Navy to return to the base in Bahrain. In August, Stars and Stripes reported that the US Navy had evacuated approximately 1,300 military family members from Bahrain amid the conflict with Iran, subsequently advising them not to return in the foreseeable future and to seek new permanent housing.
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us navy, bahrain, iran, military & intelligence
us navy, bahrain, iran, military & intelligence
US Navy Acknowledges Iranian Strikes Seriously Damage Fifth Fleet Base in Bahrain
03:59 GMT 11.09.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 11.09.2026)
Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said that Iranian forces had inflicted significant damage on US facilities in Bahrain, including infrastructure essential for basing and supplying the Navy.
Iranian forces "blew the hell out of Bahrain," Cao told The Epoch Times.
Damage to the Fifth Fleet headquarters and facilities at the naval base in Bahrain has significantly limited the ability of US ships to call at the port, the acting secretary reportedly said, adding that following the damage to the base, the crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was effectively deprived of the opportunity to make a stop there.
The US forces are currently examining whether to restore and reuse its military facilities in the Middle East following the conclusion of the conflict with Iran, the report added.
"I have a task force that's looking at that," Cao also said, when asked about the need for the US Navy to return to the base in Bahrain.
In August, Stars and Stripes reported that the US Navy had evacuated approximately 1,300 military family members from Bahrain amid the conflict with Iran, subsequently advising them not to return in the foreseeable future and to seek new permanent housing.