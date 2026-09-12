https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/foreigners-participation-in-festival-of-youth-breaks-through-attempts-to-isolate-russia--1124728617.html

Foreigners' Participation in Festival of Youth Breaks Through Attempts to Isolate Russia

Foreigners' Participation in Festival of Youth Breaks Through Attempts to Isolate Russia

Sputnik International

The participation of young people from around the world in the International Festival of Youth in Yekaterinburg "breaks through" information attempts to isolate Russia, head of the Presidential Administration’s Department for Public Projects Sergey Novikov said.

2026-09-12T13:45+0000

2026-09-12T13:45+0000

2026-09-12T13:45+0000

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"Russia is a country of opportunities. Participants are saying this from the stage, they are not shy about these statements, because it is the truth. What they have seen and experienced for themselves, and they are carriers of this thesis. Therefore, it seems to me that this best breaks through the attempt to isolate our country informationally, when a person comes themselves and is prepared to leave with their own opinion about how Russia is developing," Novikov said. The World Festival of Youth is being held from September 11 to 17 in Yekaterinburg, with 10,000 people from 191 countries taking part. Sputnik is the festival's general information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/the-international-festival-of-youth-kicks-off-in-russias-yekaterinburg-1124728132.html

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