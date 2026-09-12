https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/the-international-festival-of-youth-kicks-off-in-russias-yekaterinburg-1124728132.html

International Festival of Youth Kicks Off in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

International Festival of Youth Kicks Off in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

Sputnik International

The festival marks the start of an initiative that extends beyond a single event; it functions as a platform for socially active young people selected on the basis of their professional experience and united by a shared goal to influence the future in which they will live.

2026-09-12T13:33+0000

2026-09-12T13:33+0000

2026-09-12T13:56+0000

russia

russia

yekaterinburg

world festival of youth

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0c/1124727972_0:181:2998:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_b8b7328ce0050fbc9d27ebf5cc695f19.jpg

Over 6,500 participants have already arrived, with additional delegations continuing to arrive throughout the day.The festival exists to create space for real dialogue, with the most valuable outcome being the lasting ties formed between people determined to build a better world together. Contestants have come in search of partners, ideas, and support for their efforts to improve it.The 2024 IFY brought together 20,000 participants and stood as one of the most representative youth events of its time. This year’s International Festival of Youth is taking place from September 11 to 17 in Yekaterinburg, with 10,000 participants from 191 countries.Sputnik is the general information partner of the festival.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/we-bring-together-thoughtful-people-from-around-the-world---head-of-rosmolodezh-1124718892.html

russia

yekaterinburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, yekaterinburg, world festival of youth