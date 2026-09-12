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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/the-international-festival-of-youth-kicks-off-in-russias-yekaterinburg-1124728132.html
International Festival of Youth Kicks Off in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
International Festival of Youth Kicks Off in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
Sputnik International
The festival marks the start of an initiative that extends beyond a single event; it functions as a platform for socially active young people selected on the basis of their professional experience and united by a shared goal to influence the future in which they will live.
2026-09-12T13:33+0000
2026-09-12T13:56+0000
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Over 6,500 participants have already arrived, with additional delegations continuing to arrive throughout the day.The festival exists to create space for real dialogue, with the most valuable outcome being the lasting ties formed between people determined to build a better world together. Contestants have come in search of partners, ideas, and support for their efforts to improve it.The 2024 IFY brought together 20,000 participants and stood as one of the most representative youth events of its time. This year’s International Festival of Youth is taking place from September 11 to 17 in Yekaterinburg, with 10,000 participants from 191 countries.Sputnik is the general information partner of the festival.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/we-bring-together-thoughtful-people-from-around-the-world---head-of-rosmolodezh-1124718892.html
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russia, yekaterinburg, world festival of youth
russia, yekaterinburg, world festival of youth

International Festival of Youth Kicks Off in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

13:33 GMT 12.09.2026 (Updated: 13:56 GMT 12.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankInternational Festival of Youth
International Festival of Youth - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
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The festival marks the start of an initiative that extends beyond a single event; it functions as a platform for socially active young people selected on the basis of their professional experience and united by a shared goal to influence the future in which they will live.
Over 6,500 participants have already arrived, with additional delegations continuing to arrive throughout the day.

The festival exists to create space for real dialogue, with the most valuable outcome being the lasting ties formed between people determined to build a better world together. Contestants have come in search of partners, ideas, and support for their efforts to improve it.

The 2024 IFY brought together 20,000 participants and stood as one of the most representative youth events of its time. This year’s International Festival of Youth is taking place from September 11 to 17 in Yekaterinburg, with 10,000 participants from 191 countries.

Sputnik is the general information partner of the festival.
Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2026
Russia
'We Bring Together Thoughtful People From Around The World' - Head of Rosmolodezh
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