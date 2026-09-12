https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/indonesia-salls-for-stronger-brics-payments-in-national-currencies-1124721643.html

Indonesia Сalls for Stronger BRICS Payments in National Currencies

Indonesia Сalls for Stronger BRICS Payments in National Currencies

Sputnik International

BRICS countries should develop cross-border payments to shield their economies from geopolitical risks, Bank Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti stressed on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

2026-09-12T06:38+0000

2026-09-12T06:38+0000

2026-09-12T06:41+0000

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She noted that Indonesia sees a strategic opportunity for BRICS to turn various challenges into collective resilience by strengthening practical cooperation, including settlements in national currencies.Malhotra said that these will help turn BRICS agreements into practical financial and economic cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/brics-turns-20-new-delhi-summit-to-shape-next-phase-of-expanded-bloc-1124705563.html

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