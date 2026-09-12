https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/indonesia-salls-for-stronger-brics-payments-in-national-currencies-1124721643.html
Indonesia Сalls for Stronger BRICS Payments in National Currencies
Indonesia Сalls for Stronger BRICS Payments in National Currencies
Sputnik International
BRICS countries should develop cross-border payments to shield their economies from geopolitical risks, Bank Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti stressed on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday.
2026-09-12T06:38+0000
2026-09-12T06:38+0000
2026-09-12T06:41+0000
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She noted that Indonesia sees a strategic opportunity for BRICS to turn various challenges into collective resilience by strengthening practical cooperation, including settlements in national currencies.Malhotra said that these will help turn BRICS agreements into practical financial and economic cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/brics-turns-20-new-delhi-summit-to-shape-next-phase-of-expanded-bloc-1124705563.html
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Indonesia Сalls for Stronger BRICS Payments in National Currencies
06:38 GMT 12.09.2026 (Updated: 06:41 GMT 12.09.2026)
BRICS countries should develop cross-border payments to shield their economies from geopolitical risks, while taking into account each country’s level of development and national priorities, Bank of Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti stressed on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday.
She noted that Indonesia sees a strategic opportunity for BRICS to turn various challenges into collective resilience by strengthening practical cooperation, including settlements in national currencies.
Earlier, Damayanti sat down with Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra to discuss expanding a mechanism for settlements in national currencies, establishing a bilateral currency swap arrangement, and connecting cross-border QR-code payment systems.
Malhotra said that these will help turn BRICS agreements into practical financial and economic cooperation.