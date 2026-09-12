International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/indonesia-salls-for-stronger-brics-payments-in-national-currencies-1124721643.html
Indonesia Сalls for Stronger BRICS Payments in National Currencies
Indonesia Сalls for Stronger BRICS Payments in National Currencies
Sputnik International
BRICS countries should develop cross-border payments to shield their economies from geopolitical risks, Bank Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti stressed on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday.
2026-09-12T06:38+0000
2026-09-12T06:41+0000
world
india
brics
summit
members
cooperation
currencies
payment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0c/1124721483_0:168:3044:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_8c265b6fe1c25fb6d884947cf8e21cd0.jpg
She noted that Indonesia sees a strategic opportunity for BRICS to turn various challenges into collective resilience by strengthening practical cooperation, including settlements in national currencies.Malhotra said that these will help turn BRICS agreements into practical financial and economic cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/brics-turns-20-new-delhi-summit-to-shape-next-phase-of-expanded-bloc-1124705563.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0c/1124721483_157:0:2888:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc65a399e7f9ab57c6d55ee45da8a782.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, brics, summit, members, cooperation, currencies, payment
india, brics, summit, members, cooperation, currencies, payment

Indonesia Сalls for Stronger BRICS Payments in National Currencies

06:38 GMT 12.09.2026 (Updated: 06:41 GMT 12.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova / Go to the mediabank2026 BRICS summit in New Delhi, India. File photo
2026 BRICS summit in New Delhi, India. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BRICS countries should develop cross-border payments to shield their economies from geopolitical risks, while taking into account each country’s level of development and national priorities, Bank of Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti stressed on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday.
She noted that Indonesia sees a strategic opportunity for BRICS to turn various challenges into collective resilience by strengthening practical cooperation, including settlements in national currencies.

Earlier, Damayanti sat down with Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra to discuss expanding a mechanism for settlements in national currencies, establishing a bilateral currency swap arrangement, and connecting cross-border QR-code payment systems.

Malhotra said that these will help turn BRICS agreements into practical financial and economic cooperation.
A member of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stands in front of a hoarding displayed near Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2026
World
BRICS Turns 20: New Delhi Summit to Shape Next Phase of Expanded Bloc
Yesterday, 16:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала