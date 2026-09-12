Nuclear Ties Become Key Pillar of BRICS Cooperation – Rosatom CEO
16:56 GMT 12.09.2026 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 12.09.2026)
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Nuclear cooperation has become an important pillar of BRICS partnership, helping countries overcome economic, technological, and supply chain challenges, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
Rosatom continued international projects during periods of instability, including in India, the UAE, and China, while strengthening cooperation with BRICS partners, he noted.
Nuclear ties become key pillar of BRICS cooperation – Rosatom CEO— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 12, 2026
Nuclear cooperation has become an important pillar of BRICS partnership, helping countries overcome economic, technological, and supply chain challenges, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
Rosatom continued… pic.twitter.com/VGDyz7pTiM
The BRICS nuclear platform, launched in 2024, now brings together organisations from member states, including participants from Egypt and Brazil.
"Today, it is a partnership of absolute equals — comprising state and commercial enterprises of various types and scales — that discusses the entire agenda of nuclear development, ranging from technologies to workforce training, social initiatives, and non-energy nuclear technologies," Likhachev said.
The nuclear dimension of BRICS continues to expand, becoming a major international network for cooperation in the atomic sector.