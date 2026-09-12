https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/nuclear-ties-become-key-pillar-of-brics-cooperation--rosatom-ceo-1124729247.html

Nuclear Ties Become Key Pillar of BRICS Cooperation – Rosatom CEO

Nuclear Ties Become Key Pillar of BRICS Cooperation – Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

Nuclear cooperation has become an important pillar of BRICS partnership, helping countries overcome economic, technological, and supply chain challenges, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

2026-09-12T16:56+0000

2026-09-12T16:56+0000

2026-09-12T18:07+0000

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Rosatom continued international projects during periods of instability, including in India, the UAE, and China, while strengthening cooperation with BRICS partners, he noted.The BRICS nuclear platform, launched in 2024, now brings together organisations from member states, including participants from Egypt and Brazil.The nuclear dimension of BRICS continues to expand, becoming a major international network for cooperation in the atomic sector.

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