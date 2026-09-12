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BRICS Draws Red Lines on Lebanon, Cuba, and Global Security
BRICS Draws Red Lines on Lebanon, Cuba, and Global Security
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In their joint declaration, BRICS summit participants spoke out against unilateral sanctions that violate international law.
2026-09-12T13:01+0000
2026-09-12T13:04+0000
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BRICS also condemned the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and called on Israel to withdraw its troops from its territory, according to the declaration.Other key points:BRICS expressed deep concern over the US tightening unilateral blockade against Cuba and its adverse impact on the economy, energy supplies and humanitarian situation.BRICS voiced alarm over deliberate attacks on peaceful facilities under IAEA safeguards.BRICS underscored the necessity of ensuring the peaceful use of space technologies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/brics-turns-20-new-delhi-summit-to-shape-next-phase-of-expanded-bloc-1124705563.html
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BRICS Draws Red Lines on Lebanon, Cuba, and Global Security

13:01 GMT 12.09.2026 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 12.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova / Go to the mediabank2026 BRICS Summit in India. File photo
2026 BRICS Summit in India. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
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In their joint declaration, BRICS summit participants spoke out against unilateral sanctions that violate international law.
BRICS also condemned the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and called on Israel to withdraw its troops from its territory, according to the declaration.
Other key points:
BRICS expressed deep concern over the US tightening unilateral blockade against Cuba and its adverse impact on the economy, energy supplies and humanitarian situation.

It reaffirmed its commitment to combating all forms of terrorism.

BRICS voiced alarm over deliberate attacks on peaceful facilities under IAEA safeguards.

The group stressed the need to strengthen energy security.

BRICS underscored the necessity of ensuring the peaceful use of space technologies.
A member of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stands in front of a hoarding displayed near Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2026
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