https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/brics-draws-red-lines-on-lebanon-cuba-and-global-security-1124726850.html

BRICS Draws Red Lines on Lebanon, Cuba, and Global Security

BRICS Draws Red Lines on Lebanon, Cuba, and Global Security

Sputnik International

In their joint declaration, BRICS summit participants spoke out against unilateral sanctions that violate international law.

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BRICS also condemned the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and called on Israel to withdraw its troops from its territory, according to the declaration.Other key points:BRICS expressed deep concern over the US tightening unilateral blockade against Cuba and its adverse impact on the economy, energy supplies and humanitarian situation.BRICS voiced alarm over deliberate attacks on peaceful facilities under IAEA safeguards.BRICS underscored the necessity of ensuring the peaceful use of space technologies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/brics-turns-20-new-delhi-summit-to-shape-next-phase-of-expanded-bloc-1124705563.html

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