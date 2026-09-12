https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/brics-draws-red-lines-on-lebanon-cuba-and-global-security-1124726850.html
BRICS Draws Red Lines on Lebanon, Cuba, and Global Security
BRICS Draws Red Lines on Lebanon, Cuba, and Global Security
Sputnik International
In their joint declaration, BRICS summit participants spoke out against unilateral sanctions that violate international law.
2026-09-12T13:01+0000
2026-09-12T13:01+0000
2026-09-12T13:04+0000
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BRICS also condemned the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and called on Israel to withdraw its troops from its territory, according to the declaration.Other key points:BRICS expressed deep concern over the US tightening unilateral blockade against Cuba and its adverse impact on the economy, energy supplies and humanitarian situation.BRICS voiced alarm over deliberate attacks on peaceful facilities under IAEA safeguards.BRICS underscored the necessity of ensuring the peaceful use of space technologies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/brics-turns-20-new-delhi-summit-to-shape-next-phase-of-expanded-bloc-1124705563.html
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india, joint declaration, summit, brics, security, sovereignty
BRICS Draws Red Lines on Lebanon, Cuba, and Global Security
13:01 GMT 12.09.2026 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 12.09.2026)
In their joint declaration, BRICS summit participants spoke out against unilateral sanctions that violate international law.
BRICS also condemned the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty
and called on Israel to withdraw its troops from its territory, according to the declaration.
BRICS expressed deep concern over the US tightening unilateral blockade against Cuba
and its adverse impact on the economy, energy supplies and humanitarian situation.
It reaffirmed its commitment to combating all forms of terrorism.
BRICS voiced alarm over deliberate attacks on peaceful facilities under IAEA safeguards.
The group stressed the need to strengthen energy security.
BRICS underscored the necessity of ensuring the peaceful use of space technologies.