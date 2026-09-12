https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/putins-unusual-gifts-reveal-stories-behind-russias-global-ties-1124720929.html
Putin’s Unusual Gifts Reveal Stories Behind Russia’s Global Ties
Putin’s Unusual Gifts Reveal Stories Behind Russia’s Global Ties
Sputnik International
On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian-language edition of the ancient Indian philosophical text Thirukkural.
2026-09-12T05:41+0000
2026-09-12T05:41+0000
2026-09-12T05:41+0000
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Over the years, Vladimir Putin has also received a range of unusual and symbolic gifts.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi previously gifted Putin a Russian translation of the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Hindu text considered a symbol of India’s philosophical heritage.In 2019, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov presented Putin with an Orlov trotter horse and a Kyrgyz greyhound puppy named Sherkhan.Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa gifted Putin a Victory Sword made of Damascus steel in 2016, with its handle and scabbard crafted from precious metals.In 2025, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov presented Putin with a painting by local artist Anastasia Lisich, created on a fragment of an S-400 air defense missile cover. The artwork depicted a girl with a dog against a damaged building and carried the message “Belgorod will not surrender.”The gifts serve as personal gestures and carry cultural symbolism, historical references, and political messages that shape international relations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/putin-and-kim-jong-un-exchange-gifts-1113366740.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20190330/russian-president-presents-1073681590.html
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russia, india, brics, vladimir putin, narendra modi, angela merkel, kim jong un, dogs, horse, gifts
russia, india, brics, vladimir putin, narendra modi, angela merkel, kim jong un, dogs, horse, gifts
Putin’s Unusual Gifts Reveal Stories Behind Russia’s Global Ties
On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian-language edition of the ancient Indian philosophical text Thirukkural.
Over the years, Vladimir Putin has also received a range of unusual and symbolic gifts.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi previously gifted Putin a Russian translation of the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Hindu text considered a symbol of India’s philosophical heritage.
Putin received Labrador Connie from Sergei Shoigu in 2000, while in 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gifted the Russian president two rare Pungsan dogs, a traditional Korean hunting breed.
14 September 2023, 13:05 GMT
In 2019, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov presented Putin with an Orlov trotter horse and a Kyrgyz greyhound puppy named Sherkhan.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel gifted Putin a cuckoo clock featuring Germany’s heraldic eagle, whereas Argentine President Cristina Kirchner presented the Russian leader with a bandoneon, a traditional tango instrument.
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa gifted Putin a Victory Sword made of Damascus steel in 2016, with its handle and scabbard crafted from precious metals.
In 2025, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov presented Putin with a painting by local artist Anastasia Lisich, created on a fragment of an S-400 air defense missile cover. The artwork depicted a girl with a dog against a damaged building and carried the message “Belgorod will not surrender.”
The gifts serve as personal gestures and carry cultural symbolism, historical references, and political messages that shape international relations.