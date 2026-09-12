https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/rostecs-uralvagonzavod-sends-t-90m-and-t-72b3m-tanks-to-russian-army-for-tankmans-day-1124722672.html

Rostec's Uralvagonzavod Sends T-90M and T-72B3M Tanks to Russian Army for Tankman's Day

Rostec's Uralvagonzavod Sends T-90M and T-72B3M Tanks to Russian Army for Tankman's Day

Sputnik International

Uralvagonzavod company, an incorporation of State Corporation Rostec, has sent new batches of T-90M Proryv and T-72B3M tanks to the Russian Army ahead of Tankman's Day. The vehicles feature upgraded omnidirectional protection, with further improvements ongoing based on frontline crew feedback.

2026-09-12T07:57+0000

2026-09-12T07:57+0000

2026-09-12T08:08+0000

russia

russia

russian army

rostec

uralvagonzavod

military & intelligence

t-72b3m

t-90

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“This year the Tankman’s Day is being celebrated for the 80th time. This holiday symbolizes the unbreakable bond between tank building and the battlefield... Today, our combat vehicles, operated by trained military crews, fully demonstrate their outstanding performance and are recognized as the best in the world. Tankmen, design engineers, and employees of defense enterprises together cope with the challenges offered them. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the tankers and tank builders for their heroic service and valiant labor. Happy Tankman’s Day!," the Director General of Concern Uralvagonzavod Alexander Potapov said.The Tankman’s Day is one of the main professional days for the Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) personnel. Today, Uralvagonzavod's modernized tanks and the legendary T-34 are highly praised by tankmen for their ease of mastering, simple operation and maintenance, and outstanding reparability. As in the Great Patriotic War, designers, engineers and front line tankmen are in constant contact which allows the tanks to be updated in terms of reliability and protection against all destruction means, fully meeting the Russian army needs and the demands of modern combat.New dispatch on the threshold of the holiday has proved that the UVZ team consistently accomplishes all the assigned tasks under production volume increasing and constant improvement of the combat vehicle design.For nearly nine decades the unique traditions and expertise have been developed at the country’s main tank assembly line. Today, Russian traditions allow the company both to preserve its old design schools and to bring advanced engineering solutions rapidly into series production, making every new batch of armored vehicles markedly better than the last.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/russias-combat-beast-t-90ms-tank-hit-frontline-straight-from-showroom-1122776289.html

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Rostec's Uralvagonzavod Sends T-90M and T-72B3M Tanks to Russian Army for Tankman's Day Sputnik International Rostec's Uralvagonzavod Sends T-90M and T-72B3M Tanks to Russian Army for Tankman's Day 2026-09-12T07:57+0000 true PT0M45S

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russia, russian army, rostec, uralvagonzavod, military & intelligence, t-72b3m, t-90