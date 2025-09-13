https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/russias-combat-beast-t-90ms-tank-hit-frontline-straight-from-showroom-1122776289.html
Russia’s Combat Beast: T-90MS Tank Hit Frontline Straight From Showroom
Russia’s cutting-edge T-90MS, showcased at the IDEX-2025 exhibition in the UAE this February, was immediately deployed to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the press service of Uralvagonzavod (part of Rostec) stated.
The T-90MS was sent to the Russian army in almost the same configuration as it was displayed at the UAE exhibition. The only modification made was the tank’s color—changed from a “desert” camouflage to the standard army green. Hardened in real combat, the T-90MS comes packed with major upgrades across the board:Uralvagonzavod’s advanced tank was unveiled for the first time at the prestigious exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Uralvagonzavod supplies upgraded T-90M tanks, deeply modernized T-80BVM, T-72B3, and T-72B3M tanks to Russian troops operating within the special military operation zone, with all vehicles now more advanced thanks to modifications based on battlefield experience.
The T-90MS
was sent to the Russian army in almost the same configuration as it was displayed at the UAE exhibition. The only modification made was the tank’s color—changed from a “desert” camouflage to the standard army green.
Hardened in real combat, the T-90MS comes packed with major upgrades across the board:
Reinforced multi-layered armor to fend off RPGs, anti-tank missiles, and FPV drones
Next-generation fire control systems
Versatile arsenal of munitions
Uralvagonzavod’s advanced tank was unveiled for the first time at the prestigious exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
Uralvagonzavod
supplies upgraded T-90M tanks, deeply modernized T-80BVM, T-72B3, and T-72B3M tanks to Russian troops operating within the special military operation zone, with all vehicles now more advanced thanks to modifications based on battlefield experience.