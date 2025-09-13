International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia’s Combat Beast: T-90MS Tank Hit Frontline Straight From Showroom
Russia’s Combat Beast: T-90MS Tank Hit Frontline Straight From Showroom
Russia’s cutting-edge T-90MS, showcased at the IDEX-2025 exhibition in the UAE this February, was immediately deployed to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the press service of Uralvagonzavod (part of Rostec) stated.
The T-90MS was sent to the Russian army in almost the same configuration as it was displayed at the UAE exhibition. The only modification made was the tank’s color—changed from a “desert” camouflage to the standard army green. Hardened in real combat, the T-90MS comes packed with major upgrades across the board:Uralvagonzavod’s advanced tank was unveiled for the first time at the prestigious exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Uralvagonzavod supplies upgraded T-90M tanks, deeply modernized T-80BVM, T-72B3, and T-72B3M tanks to Russian troops operating within the special military operation zone, with all vehicles now more advanced thanks to modifications based on battlefield experience.
Russia’s Combat Beast: T-90MS Tank Hit Frontline Straight From Showroom

07:18 GMT 13.09.2025
Russia’s cutting-edge T-90MS, showcased at the IDEX-2025 exhibition in the UAE this February, was immediately deployed to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the press service of Uralvagonzavod (part of Rostec) stated.
The T-90MS was sent to the Russian army in almost the same configuration as it was displayed at the UAE exhibition. The only modification made was the tank’s color—changed from a “desert” camouflage to the standard army green.
Hardened in real combat, the T-90MS comes packed with major upgrades across the board:
Reinforced multi-layered armor to fend off RPGs, anti-tank missiles, and FPV drones
Next-generation fire control systems
Advanced optics
Streamlined interfaces
Versatile arsenal of munitions
Uralvagonzavod’s advanced tank was unveiled for the first time at the prestigious exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
Uralvagonzavod supplies upgraded T-90M tanks, deeply modernized T-80BVM, T-72B3, and T-72B3M tanks to Russian troops operating within the special military operation zone, with all vehicles now more advanced thanks to modifications based on battlefield experience.
