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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russian-forces-liberate-veseloye-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124722908.html
Russian Forces Liberate Veseloye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Veseloye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Units of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Veseloye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on... 12.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-12T08:16+0000
2026-09-12T08:16+0000
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"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Tsentr battlegroup, the settlement of Veseloye in the DPR has been liberated," the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Veseloye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

08:16 GMT 12.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk
A Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
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Units of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Veseloye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Tsentr battlegroup, the settlement of Veseloye in the DPR has been liberated," the ministry said.

The settlement of Veseloye is located in the Bakhmut region in northern Donetsk, northeast of the towns of Soledar and Bakhmut. The liberation serves as a tactical step in Russia's ongoing offensive operation in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine lost over 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 215 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 265 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 180 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses shot down 670 Ukrainian drones
Combat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Novogrishino in Donetsk People’s Republic and Zorevka in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
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