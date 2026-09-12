https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russian-forces-liberate-veseloye-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124722908.html

Russian Forces Liberate Veseloye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Forces Liberate Veseloye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Units of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Veseloye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on... 12.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-12T08:16+0000

2026-09-12T08:16+0000

2026-09-12T08:16+0000

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"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Tsentr battlegroup, the settlement of Veseloye in the DPR has been liberated," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/russia-liberates-novogrishino-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-zorevka-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1124716117.html

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