https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/russia-liberates-novogrishino-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-zorevka-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1124716117.html
Russia Liberates Novogrishino in Donetsk People’s Republic and Zorevka in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
Russia Liberates Novogrishino in Donetsk People’s Republic and Zorevka in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces havetaken control of the settlement of Novogrishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-09-11T09:05+0000
2026-09-11T09:05+0000
2026-09-11T09:05+0000
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"As a result of active offensive actions by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, yesterday, on September 10, the settlement of Novogrishino in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Zorevka in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry said.Ukraine lost over 2,820 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 1,430 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,215 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,395 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,330 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 290 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian forces carried out strikes against 13 dry cargo ships, two tankers, two tugboats and two boats operating in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, and a total of 12 unmanned boats of the naval forces of Ukraine were destroyed by the forces of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.Russian air defense systems have shot down 5,673 Ukrainian drones, four Flamingo missiles, two Neptune missiles, 14 HIMARS shells, and 48 aerial bombs in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Air defense systems shot down 48 guided aerial bombs, 14 shells from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, four Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, two Neptune long-range guided cruise missiles and 5,673 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russian-forces-liberate-ozernoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124702777.html
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Russia Liberates Novogrishino in Donetsk People’s Republic and Zorevka in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
The Russian armed forces havetaken control of the settlement of Novogrishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"As a result of active offensive actions by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, yesterday, on September 10, the settlement of Novogrishino in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces
have taken control of the settlement of Zorevka in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 2,820 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy's losses in this area amounted to over 2,820 military personnel, 20 armored combat vehicles, 64 vehicles, three field artillery guns, ten electronic warfare and counter-battery warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 1,430 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,215 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,395 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,330 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 290 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian forces carried out strikes against 13 dry cargo ships, two tankers, two tugboats and two boats operating in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, and a total of 12 unmanned boats of the naval forces of Ukraine
were destroyed by the forces of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
"On September 5-11, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive and six group strikes with precision weapons and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said, adding that a number of infrastructure facilities of Ukrainian ports that provided reception and storage of military goods and fuel for the armed forces of Ukraine were hit.
Russian air defense systems have shot down 5,673 Ukrainian drones, four Flamingo missiles, two Neptune missiles, 14 HIMARS shells, and 48 aerial bombs in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down 48 guided aerial bombs, 14 shells from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, four Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, two Neptune long-range guided cruise missiles and 5,673 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.